Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411

2100 Valkyrie Drive Northwest · (507) 550-1052
Location

2100 Valkyrie Drive Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
1000+ sq ft condo with great views & amenities! - Easy-living is found here in this quiet Valkyrie condo! Enjoy over 1000 finished sq ft with incredible views of the woods from your 4th floor retreat. 2 spacious bedrooms including a master bedroom with double closets and private 3/4 bath. Private laundry in unit, too!

Building is secured entry with heated underground parking. Elevator access brings you right from the garage to your 4th level condo. Lawn/snow care, garbage, and water/sewer and even BASIC CABLE are included in rent. You pay for upgrades to cable tv, internet, phone, and electricity.

You also have full access to the indoor/outdoor pools, saunas, exercise, and party rooms in the Valhalla Condos just down the hill.

12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties available at www.InfinityOfRochester.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2039485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411 have any available units?
2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411 have?
Some of 2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411 currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411 pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411 offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411 does offer parking.
Does 2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411 have a pool?
Yes, 2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411 has a pool.
Does 2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411 have accessible units?
No, 2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411 does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411 does not have units with dishwashers.
