2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411

1000+ sq ft condo with great views & amenities! - Easy-living is found here in this quiet Valkyrie condo! Enjoy over 1000 finished sq ft with incredible views of the woods from your 4th floor retreat. 2 spacious bedrooms including a master bedroom with double closets and private 3/4 bath. Private laundry in unit, too!



Building is secured entry with heated underground parking. Elevator access brings you right from the garage to your 4th level condo. Lawn/snow care, garbage, and water/sewer and even BASIC CABLE are included in rent. You pay for upgrades to cable tv, internet, phone, and electricity.



You also have full access to the indoor/outdoor pools, saunas, exercise, and party rooms in the Valhalla Condos just down the hill.



12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



No Pets Allowed



