Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1863 18th St NW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home in Sunset Terrace w/spacious yard! - Freshly updated & conveniently located in Sunset Terrace! This cute house doesn't have an inch of carpeting! All hardwood floors or tile floors throughout the entire home! The main floor features freshly refinished hardwood floors in the living room & 2 bedrooms. The bathroom and kitchen have been recently updated with the kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances!



The 2nd floor features a massive master bedroom with lots of storage space. The basement is partially finished and would be great for storage or play room. Outside you'll find a fenced yard and an oversize 1 car garage



12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



No Pets Allowed



