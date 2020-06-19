All apartments in Rochester
1863 18th St NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1863 18th St NW

1863 18th Street Northwest · (507) 550-1052
Location

1863 18th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1863 18th St NW · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1863 18th St NW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home in Sunset Terrace w/spacious yard! - Freshly updated & conveniently located in Sunset Terrace! This cute house doesn't have an inch of carpeting! All hardwood floors or tile floors throughout the entire home! The main floor features freshly refinished hardwood floors in the living room & 2 bedrooms. The bathroom and kitchen have been recently updated with the kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances!

The 2nd floor features a massive master bedroom with lots of storage space. The basement is partially finished and would be great for storage or play room. Outside you'll find a fenced yard and an oversize 1 car garage

12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3879775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1863 18th St NW have any available units?
1863 18th St NW has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1863 18th St NW have?
Some of 1863 18th St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1863 18th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1863 18th St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1863 18th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1863 18th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 1863 18th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1863 18th St NW does offer parking.
Does 1863 18th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1863 18th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1863 18th St NW have a pool?
No, 1863 18th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1863 18th St NW have accessible units?
No, 1863 18th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1863 18th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1863 18th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
