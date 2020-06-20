All apartments in Rochester
1210 41st Street Northwest

Location

1210 41st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1976 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available is this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split level single family home. Features of this home include a full suite of stainless steel appliances, a lower level family room w/ fireplace, utility room w/ laundry, 2 car detached garage and backyard patio. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. This is a non smoking property and pets are approved on a case by case basis (no cats). A security deposit of 1 months rent is required and the home is available for a 12 month lease. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.
Video Tour - https://youtu.be/HtCopsMjumU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 41st Street Northwest have any available units?
1210 41st Street Northwest has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 41st Street Northwest have?
Some of 1210 41st Street Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 41st Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1210 41st Street Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 41st Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 41st Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1210 41st Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1210 41st Street Northwest does offer parking.
Does 1210 41st Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 41st Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 41st Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1210 41st Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1210 41st Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1210 41st Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 41st Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 41st Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
