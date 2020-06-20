1210 41st Street Northwest

Amenities

Available is this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split level single family home. Features of this home include a full suite of stainless steel appliances, a lower level family room w/ fireplace, utility room w/ laundry, 2 car detached garage and backyard patio. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. This is a non smoking property and pets are approved on a case by case basis (no cats). A security deposit of 1 months rent is required and the home is available for a 12 month lease. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.

Video Tour - https://youtu.be/HtCopsMjumU