Home
/
Rochester, MN
/
107 11th Ave NW
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:59 PM

107 11th Ave NW

107 11th Avenue Northwest · (507) 550-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rochester
Kutzky Park
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Location

107 11th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901
Kutzky Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 11th Ave NW · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
107 11th Ave NW Available 07/01/20 Kutzky Park charmer just blocks to downtown! - This Kutzky Park home has been completely remodeled! Everything from the mechanicals to the cosmetics have been updated while retaining the character and charm of this home.

Spacious floorplan with many amenities not even seen in new homes! Refinished hardwood floors throughout, two remodeled baths, and a brand new kitchen! And the location is so convenient; its just a couple blocks to St. Mary's or downtown!

12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit checks required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties available at www.InfinityOfRochester.com

(RLNE3191365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 11th Ave NW have any available units?
107 11th Ave NW has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 107 11th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
107 11th Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 11th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 11th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 107 11th Ave NW offer parking?
No, 107 11th Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 107 11th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 11th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 11th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 107 11th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 107 11th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 107 11th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 107 11th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 11th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 11th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 11th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
