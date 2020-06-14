Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

107 11th Ave NW Available 07/01/20 Kutzky Park charmer just blocks to downtown! - This Kutzky Park home has been completely remodeled! Everything from the mechanicals to the cosmetics have been updated while retaining the character and charm of this home.



Spacious floorplan with many amenities not even seen in new homes! Refinished hardwood floors throughout, two remodeled baths, and a brand new kitchen! And the location is so convenient; its just a couple blocks to St. Mary's or downtown!



12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit checks required, $30 app fee per adult



