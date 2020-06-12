/
2 bedroom apartments
185 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Robbinsdale, MN
Robbinsdale
14 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Robbinsdale
43 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Results within 1 mile of Robbinsdale
Willard-Hay
1 Unit Available
1934 Oliver Ave N
1934 North Oliver Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath turnkey duplex comes with refurbished floors, updated bathroom and new windows. The remodeled kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and new cabinets.
Folwell
1 Unit Available
3519 Oliver Avenue N
3519 North Oliver Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Open layout, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz kitchen counter top with new sink, beautiful bath, front and back porch and so much more. Includes amazing latest technology Smart Home with Home Automation System/ Household Hub.
Results within 5 miles of Robbinsdale
Warehouse District
153 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
24 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Uptown
127 Units Available
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
West Calhoun
7 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Downtown West
33 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
West Calhoun
45 Units Available
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
944 sqft
Convenience, location and luxury. These units are an oasis in a city lover's paradise. Close to all amenities. Luxury community features include 24- hour concierge, 24-hour gym, pool, spa and business center.
21 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1218 sqft
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Eliot
17 Units Available
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1031 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
9 Units Available
Mallard Creek
8350 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1017 sqft
Conveniently located near I-394 and Brookview Golf Course. Recently renovated units include laundry, carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Community features pool, 24-hour gym, upscale clubhouse and garage for snowy winters.
Lakeland Park
6 Units Available
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
889 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Uptown
9 Units Available
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
885 sqft
The Calhoun & West Calhoun Apartments offer beautiful renovated apartment homes with a new fitness center, party room and much more! A brand new look for your new home! We are also in a convenient location.
Sunny Hollow
8 Units Available
Hillsboro Court
2701 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
980 sqft
Dogs, Cats and their human companions love living at Hillsboro Court because the homes are clean and inviting, the staff is welcoming and professional and the location is convenient.
Cedar Isles - Dean
42 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
Downtown West
38 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
62 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1083 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Loring Park
22 Units Available
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
Bottineau
1 Unit Available
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Town-home Available - Spacious 2 bedroom townhome in desirable and convenient New Hope Location. (RLNE3878483)
Meadow Lake Park
11 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Sheridan
9 Units Available
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
