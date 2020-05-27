4430 40th Avenue North

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.***



3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with additional den/office space. This property features hardwood floors, a screened in back porch, main floor laundry, lots of natural light, off street parking, and an unfinished basement for extra storage. All bedrooms are located on the same level. Enjoy the large backyard this Summer!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O95ilkxwZBk&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

