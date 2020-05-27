All apartments in Robbinsdale
Last updated April 16 2020 at 9:37 PM

4430 40th Avenue North

4430 40th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4430 40th Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.***

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with additional den/office space. This property features hardwood floors, a screened in back porch, main floor laundry, lots of natural light, off street parking, and an unfinished basement for extra storage. All bedrooms are located on the same level. Enjoy the large backyard this Summer!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O95ilkxwZBk&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4430 40th Avenue North have any available units?
4430 40th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robbinsdale, MN.
What amenities does 4430 40th Avenue North have?
Some of 4430 40th Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4430 40th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4430 40th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 40th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4430 40th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 4430 40th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 4430 40th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 4430 40th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4430 40th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 40th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4430 40th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4430 40th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4430 40th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 40th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4430 40th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4430 40th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4430 40th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

