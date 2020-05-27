4421 Abbott Avenue North

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fire pit

Pet friendly 4 bedroom stunner in Robbinsdale!



Don't miss this beautifully remodeled and spacious 4 bed homes in Robbinsdale.

It's a one story single family home with a generous sized yard. Has an amazing cozy back deck with a firepit, perfect for entertaining.

Washer/dryer in unit.

Just blocks to Crystal and Ryan Lake and Sanborn Park.

Don't miss this stunner!



Must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Max tenants=5

Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal

Tenant pays: All + snow/lawn care

1 pet-dog (under 30 lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/78876600b2