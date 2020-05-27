All apartments in Robbinsdale
Last updated September 17 2019 at 5:18 PM

4421 Abbott Avenue North

4421 Abbott Avenue North
Location

4421 Abbott Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
Pet friendly 4 bedroom stunner in Robbinsdale!

Don't miss this beautifully remodeled and spacious 4 bed homes in Robbinsdale.
It's a one story single family home with a generous sized yard. Has an amazing cozy back deck with a firepit, perfect for entertaining.
Washer/dryer in unit.
Just blocks to Crystal and Ryan Lake and Sanborn Park.
Don't miss this stunner!

Must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Max tenants=5
Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal
Tenant pays: All + snow/lawn care
1 pet-dog (under 30 lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/78876600b2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 Abbott Avenue North have any available units?
4421 Abbott Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robbinsdale, MN.
What amenities does 4421 Abbott Avenue North have?
Some of 4421 Abbott Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Abbott Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Abbott Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 Abbott Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4421 Abbott Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 4421 Abbott Avenue North offer parking?
No, 4421 Abbott Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 4421 Abbott Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4421 Abbott Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 Abbott Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4421 Abbott Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4421 Abbott Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4421 Abbott Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 Abbott Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4421 Abbott Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4421 Abbott Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4421 Abbott Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
