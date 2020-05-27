4421 Abbott Avenue North

Amenities
Pet friendly 4 bedroom stunner in Robbinsdale!
Don't miss this beautifully remodeled and spacious 4 bed homes in Robbinsdale.
It's a one story single family home with a generous sized yard. Has an amazing cozy back deck with a firepit, perfect for entertaining.
Washer/dryer in unit.
Just blocks to Crystal and Ryan Lake and Sanborn Park.
Don't miss this stunner!
Must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Max tenants=5
Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal
Tenant pays: All + snow/lawn care
1 pet-dog (under 30 lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/78876600b2