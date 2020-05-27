4250 Regent Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

**Pictures Coming Soon** Available in April, this spacious two-bedroom/two-bath side-by-side duplex will fit all of your needs in Robbinsdale! This unit also features a pair of family rooms, a single-car garage, central air/heat, large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, an in-unit washer/dryer, and much more! Located in Robbinsdale School District 281. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no smoking and no pets are allowed. Household income 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900, text (612) 315-0193, or email Info@Simplyres.com for inquiries or to schedule a showing!