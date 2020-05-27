All apartments in Robbinsdale
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:43 AM

4250 Regent Avenue N

4250 Regent Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4250 Regent Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
**Pictures Coming Soon** Available in April, this spacious two-bedroom/two-bath side-by-side duplex will fit all of your needs in Robbinsdale! This unit also features a pair of family rooms, a single-car garage, central air/heat, large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, an in-unit washer/dryer, and much more! Located in Robbinsdale School District 281. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no smoking and no pets are allowed. Household income 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900, text (612) 315-0193, or email Info@Simplyres.com for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 Regent Avenue N have any available units?
4250 Regent Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robbinsdale, MN.
What amenities does 4250 Regent Avenue N have?
Some of 4250 Regent Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 Regent Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
4250 Regent Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 Regent Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 4250 Regent Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Robbinsdale.
Does 4250 Regent Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 4250 Regent Avenue N offers parking.
Does 4250 Regent Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4250 Regent Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 Regent Avenue N have a pool?
No, 4250 Regent Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 4250 Regent Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 4250 Regent Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 Regent Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4250 Regent Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4250 Regent Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4250 Regent Avenue N has units with air conditioning.

