All apartments in Robbinsdale
Find more places like 4248 Regent Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Robbinsdale, MN
/
4248 Regent Avenue N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4248 Regent Avenue N

4248 Regent Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Robbinsdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4248 Regent Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
Available now, this spacious two-bedroom/two-bath single-family home will fit all of your needs! Brand-new carpet/flooring just installed, along with a fresh coat of paint, including a brand-new stove, fridge, washer, and dryer! This home also features a pair of family rooms, a single-car garage, central air/heat, and large bedrooms with plenty of closet space! Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no smoking and no pets are allowed. Household income 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900, text (612) 315-0193, or email Info@Simplyres.com for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 Regent Avenue N have any available units?
4248 Regent Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robbinsdale, MN.
What amenities does 4248 Regent Avenue N have?
Some of 4248 Regent Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4248 Regent Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
4248 Regent Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 Regent Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 4248 Regent Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Robbinsdale.
Does 4248 Regent Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 4248 Regent Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 4248 Regent Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4248 Regent Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 Regent Avenue N have a pool?
No, 4248 Regent Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 4248 Regent Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 4248 Regent Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 Regent Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4248 Regent Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4248 Regent Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4248 Regent Avenue N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beach South
4199 46th Ave N
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway
Robbinsdale, MN 55422

Similar Pages

Robbinsdale 1 BedroomsRobbinsdale 2 Bedrooms
Robbinsdale Apartments with ParkingRobbinsdale Pet Friendly Places
Robbinsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MN
Hudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities