Last updated April 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

4209 Zane Ave N

4209 Zane Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4209 Zane Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Newer carpet and appliances. Off street parking. Very large backyard. 3-season front porch.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, criminal records, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

