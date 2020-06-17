All apartments in Robbinsdale
3750 Orchard Ave N
3750 Orchard Ave N

3750 Orchard Avenue North ·
3750 Orchard Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Located in the city of Robbinsdale this home features lots of natural light and gorgeous hardwood floors. 3 bed/1.5 bath with lots of room for storage, an oversize garage, fenced yard, washer, dryer, and dishwasher all included.
Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1395) (Security Deposit: $1395) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3750 Orchard Ave N have any available units?
3750 Orchard Ave N has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3750 Orchard Ave N have?
Some of 3750 Orchard Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 Orchard Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3750 Orchard Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 Orchard Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3750 Orchard Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3750 Orchard Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3750 Orchard Ave N does offer parking.
Does 3750 Orchard Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3750 Orchard Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 Orchard Ave N have a pool?
No, 3750 Orchard Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3750 Orchard Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3750 Orchard Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 Orchard Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3750 Orchard Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3750 Orchard Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3750 Orchard Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
