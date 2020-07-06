All apartments in Robbinsdale
Location

3600 Quail Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
3600 Quail Avenue North Available 05/01/20 Newly Renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home. - Newly renovated 4 Bedroom 2 bath home. New Egress window & Closet in lower level to use as 4th bedroom or extra entertainment room. There is a 3/4 bath in the lower level and full bath on the main. Two Bedrooms on the main level and 1 on the upper level. Newly sanded hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Central Air and New furnace. Private fended back yard & large 2 plus car garage with 3 additional off-street parking spots.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5709727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Quail Avenue North have any available units?
3600 Quail Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robbinsdale, MN.
What amenities does 3600 Quail Avenue North have?
Some of 3600 Quail Avenue North's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Quail Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Quail Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Quail Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 3600 Quail Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Robbinsdale.
Does 3600 Quail Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 3600 Quail Avenue North offers parking.
Does 3600 Quail Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Quail Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Quail Avenue North have a pool?
No, 3600 Quail Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Quail Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3600 Quail Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Quail Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 Quail Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 Quail Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3600 Quail Avenue North has units with air conditioning.

