3600 Quail Avenue North Available 05/01/20 Newly Renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home. - Newly renovated 4 Bedroom 2 bath home. New Egress window & Closet in lower level to use as 4th bedroom or extra entertainment room. There is a 3/4 bath in the lower level and full bath on the main. Two Bedrooms on the main level and 1 on the upper level. Newly sanded hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Central Air and New furnace. Private fended back yard & large 2 plus car garage with 3 additional off-street parking spots.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5709727)