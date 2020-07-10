3334 Halifax Ave N.

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Robbinsdale that has been recently remodeled. This home features a beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, central AC, an unfinished basement that is great for extra storage, laundry, and a one car detached garage!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/LVPdhX8uI4A



Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.