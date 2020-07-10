All apartments in Robbinsdale
3334 Halifax Ave N.
Last updated December 17 2019 at 6:08 PM

3334 Halifax Ave N

3334 Halifax Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3334 Halifax Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Robbinsdale that has been recently remodeled. This home features a beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, central AC, an unfinished basement that is great for extra storage, laundry, and a one car detached garage!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/LVPdhX8uI4A

Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3334 Halifax Ave N have any available units?
3334 Halifax Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robbinsdale, MN.
What amenities does 3334 Halifax Ave N have?
Some of 3334 Halifax Ave N's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3334 Halifax Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3334 Halifax Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 Halifax Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3334 Halifax Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Robbinsdale.
Does 3334 Halifax Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3334 Halifax Ave N offers parking.
Does 3334 Halifax Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3334 Halifax Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 Halifax Ave N have a pool?
No, 3334 Halifax Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3334 Halifax Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3334 Halifax Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 Halifax Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3334 Halifax Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3334 Halifax Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3334 Halifax Ave N has units with air conditioning.

