Just need your Toothbrush to move in! State-of-the-art building · Security/surveillance system · Spacious Front Entry and Hallways · Heated indoor parking included· Guest Parking · High-speed elevator · Large Community Room equipped with full kitchen · 6th Floor outdoor Community Space with grill and outdoor fire feature · Exercise Room · Close to theaters and restaurants · Close to sporting events and health clubs · Convenient to walking and biking trails along the Mississippi River · Close to bus lines and light rail
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 740 Portland Ave have any available units?
740 Portland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 740 Portland Ave have?
Some of 740 Portland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Portland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
740 Portland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.