Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

740 Portland Ave

740 Portland Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

740 Portland Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northeast Richfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
media room
Just need your Toothbrush to move in! State-of-the-art building · Security/surveillance system · Spacious Front Entry and Hallways · Heated indoor parking included· Guest Parking · High-speed elevator · Large Community Room equipped with full kitchen · 6th Floor outdoor Community Space with grill and outdoor fire feature · Exercise Room · Close to theaters and restaurants · Close to sporting events and health clubs · Convenient to walking and biking trails along the Mississippi River · Close to bus lines and light rail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

