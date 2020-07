Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Great Richfield location. Close to Minneapolis, Mall of America, and multiple roadways. There are two units available for rent. This property has been completely remodeled top/down. New appliances. New bathrooms and kitchen. New carpet and vinyl. High ceilings. Fresh paint. Off street parking and private garage. New central AC system. Convenient to downtown, airport, and Mall of America! Great fora family or group of friends wanting to live in a unit.