7039 Oakland Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/980062c073 ---- The main floor of this beautiful home features gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The living room boasts a cozy wood fireplace and stunning picture window that allows an abundance of natural light inside. As you make your way into the home, the cheery kitchen greets you with plenty of cabinet space. Two decent sized bedrooms and dining room are also found on this level. The lower level features an additional bedroom and spacious family room that contains a second fire place to keep you warm. Centrally located and minutes from Cedar Avenue, I 35W, and I 494! Lease Term: 12 Months Available: August 15, 2019 Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: None Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.