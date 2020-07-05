All apartments in Richfield
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

7039 Oakland Avenue

7039 Oakland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7039 Oakland Ave, Richfield, MN 55423
Southeast Richfield

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/980062c073 ---- The main floor of this beautiful home features gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The living room boasts a cozy wood fireplace and stunning picture window that allows an abundance of natural light inside. As you make your way into the home, the cheery kitchen greets you with plenty of cabinet space. Two decent sized bedrooms and dining room are also found on this level. The lower level features an additional bedroom and spacious family room that contains a second fire place to keep you warm. Centrally located and minutes from Cedar Avenue, I 35W, and I 494! Lease Term: 12 Months Available: August 15, 2019 Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: None Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7039 Oakland Avenue have any available units?
7039 Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 7039 Oakland Avenue have?
Some of 7039 Oakland Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7039 Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7039 Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7039 Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7039 Oakland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7039 Oakland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7039 Oakland Avenue offers parking.
Does 7039 Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7039 Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7039 Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 7039 Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7039 Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7039 Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7039 Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7039 Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7039 Oakland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7039 Oakland Avenue has units with air conditioning.

