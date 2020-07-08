6220 Pillsbury Ave S

Amenities

Adorable Richfield 1.5 story home situated on a large private lot. Excellent location, close to 62 & 35W and shops on Nicollet. Great outdoor space with parking pad, single-car garage, deck, large shed and full privacy fence. Newer furnace, water heater, fridge and dishwasher. Will have new upstairs carpet and upstairs paint before move-in. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer and 1/2 bathroom. Ample storage space. Tenants responsible for all utility set-up and payments (with the exception of garbage/recycling). No smoking of any kind. Tenant responsible for yard care (provide your own mower) and snow removal. Approved pets OK with additional deposit. Rent amount includes credit for lawn care and pet waste removal. $55 Application Fee. Owner does not participate in Section 8. Virtual appointments due to COVID to answer questions. In person tours will be available after qualifying application and checks are complete. (Priority applicants will have good credit, good rental history and clean background check.)