Richfield, MN
6220 Pillsbury Ave S
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:06 AM

6220 Pillsbury Ave S

6220 Pillsbury Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6220 Pillsbury Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northwest Richfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Adorable Richfield 1.5 story home situated on a large private lot. Excellent location, close to 62 & 35W and shops on Nicollet. Great outdoor space with parking pad, single-car garage, deck, large shed and full privacy fence. Newer furnace, water heater, fridge and dishwasher. Will have new upstairs carpet and upstairs paint before move-in. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer and 1/2 bathroom. Ample storage space. Tenants responsible for all utility set-up and payments (with the exception of garbage/recycling). No smoking of any kind. Tenant responsible for yard care (provide your own mower) and snow removal. Approved pets OK with additional deposit. Rent amount includes credit for lawn care and pet waste removal. $55 Application Fee. Owner does not participate in Section 8. Virtual appointments due to COVID to answer questions. In person tours will be available after qualifying application and checks are complete. (Priority applicants will have good credit, good rental history and clean background check.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6220 Pillsbury Ave S have any available units?
6220 Pillsbury Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 6220 Pillsbury Ave S have?
Some of 6220 Pillsbury Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6220 Pillsbury Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
6220 Pillsbury Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6220 Pillsbury Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6220 Pillsbury Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 6220 Pillsbury Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 6220 Pillsbury Ave S offers parking.
Does 6220 Pillsbury Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6220 Pillsbury Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6220 Pillsbury Ave S have a pool?
No, 6220 Pillsbury Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 6220 Pillsbury Ave S have accessible units?
No, 6220 Pillsbury Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 6220 Pillsbury Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6220 Pillsbury Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6220 Pillsbury Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6220 Pillsbury Ave S has units with air conditioning.

