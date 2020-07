Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!



Walkout Rambler on almost an acre lot. New paint & flooring. Newer furnace. 3 bedrooms up. Basement roughed in for another bathroom.

Contact us to schedule a showing.