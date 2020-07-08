All apartments in Ramsey
Find more places like 6061 Sunwood Dr NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ramsey, MN
/
6061 Sunwood Dr NW
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

6061 Sunwood Dr NW

6061 Sunwood Dr NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ramsey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6061 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN 55303

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6061 Sunwood Dr NW Available 06/01/20 Charming 2 BR / 1 BA Cottage, 2 Acres on Sunfish Lake! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!

Located off Sunfish Lake in Ramsey on 2 acres of private, pristine beauty with a private dock. Enjoy fishing, ice skating, & snowmobiling right out your front door! Residents of Ramsey have free use of kayaks & canoes at the Sunfish Lake Pavilion.

This beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom cottage has been completely remodeled with new windows, new paint, new cabinets, stainless steal appliances, faux wood floors, tile floors, tiled bath, 9 ft ceilings, a cozy fireplace, and a lovely patio. The master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and plenty of windows to welcome the morning sun. The gorgeous kitchen opens to the living room and fireplace with the dining area overlooking the yard and lake. Unfinished basement for storage and a washer/dryer. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Pets considered. Detached 3-car garage available for an extra $100/month.

No smoking, please.

This home would be great for a small business owner, with 2 acres of agricultural land.

Call Phil at 952-905-6505 or email him at Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing.

(RLNE3519232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6061 Sunwood Dr NW have any available units?
6061 Sunwood Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramsey, MN.
What amenities does 6061 Sunwood Dr NW have?
Some of 6061 Sunwood Dr NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6061 Sunwood Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
6061 Sunwood Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6061 Sunwood Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6061 Sunwood Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 6061 Sunwood Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 6061 Sunwood Dr NW offers parking.
Does 6061 Sunwood Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6061 Sunwood Dr NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6061 Sunwood Dr NW have a pool?
No, 6061 Sunwood Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 6061 Sunwood Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 6061 Sunwood Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6061 Sunwood Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6061 Sunwood Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 6061 Sunwood Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6061 Sunwood Dr NW has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW
Ramsey, MN 55303
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest
Ramsey, MN 55303

Similar Pages

Ramsey 1 BedroomsRamsey 2 Bedrooms
Ramsey Apartments with BalconyRamsey Apartments with Gym
Ramsey Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN
Monticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNWaite Park, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities