6061 Sunwood Dr NW Available 06/01/20 Charming 2 BR / 1 BA Cottage, 2 Acres on Sunfish Lake! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!



Located off Sunfish Lake in Ramsey on 2 acres of private, pristine beauty with a private dock. Enjoy fishing, ice skating, & snowmobiling right out your front door! Residents of Ramsey have free use of kayaks & canoes at the Sunfish Lake Pavilion.



This beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom cottage has been completely remodeled with new windows, new paint, new cabinets, stainless steal appliances, faux wood floors, tile floors, tiled bath, 9 ft ceilings, a cozy fireplace, and a lovely patio. The master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and plenty of windows to welcome the morning sun. The gorgeous kitchen opens to the living room and fireplace with the dining area overlooking the yard and lake. Unfinished basement for storage and a washer/dryer. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Pets considered. Detached 3-car garage available for an extra $100/month.



No smoking, please.



This home would be great for a small business owner, with 2 acres of agricultural land.



Call Phil at 952-905-6505 or email him at Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing.



