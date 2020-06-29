All apartments in Ramsey
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:58 PM

15441 Sodium St North West

15441 Sodium Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

15441 Sodium Street Northwest, Ramsey, MN 55303

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
ANOTHER LISTING PAUL@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit -2300 FSF, 3 bd/2.5 ba TOWN HOME in beautiful Ramsey. Spacious floor plan on the main level - main level has open kitchen, dining and living room with half bathroom. ALL utilities are responsibility of tenant (RENT: $1,600; Security Deposit: $1600; Lease Admin Fee: $150; No Pets!! To schedule your schedule please call PAUL at 612-202-3820 or visit www.RentersWarehouse.com for more information: Hurry! It will not last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15441 Sodium St North West have any available units?
15441 Sodium St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramsey, MN.
Is 15441 Sodium St North West currently offering any rent specials?
15441 Sodium St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15441 Sodium St North West pet-friendly?
No, 15441 Sodium St North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ramsey.
Does 15441 Sodium St North West offer parking?
No, 15441 Sodium St North West does not offer parking.
Does 15441 Sodium St North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15441 Sodium St North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15441 Sodium St North West have a pool?
No, 15441 Sodium St North West does not have a pool.
Does 15441 Sodium St North West have accessible units?
No, 15441 Sodium St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 15441 Sodium St North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 15441 Sodium St North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15441 Sodium St North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 15441 Sodium St North West does not have units with air conditioning.
