15441 Sodium St North West

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

ANOTHER LISTING PAUL@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit -2300 FSF, 3 bd/2.5 ba TOWN HOME in beautiful Ramsey. Spacious floor plan on the main level - main level has open kitchen, dining and living room with half bathroom. ALL utilities are responsibility of tenant (RENT: $1,600; Security Deposit: $1600; Lease Admin Fee: $150; No Pets!! To schedule your schedule please call PAUL at 612-202-3820 or visit www.RentersWarehouse.com for more information: Hurry! It will not last!!