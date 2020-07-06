Rent Calculator
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16955 Toronto AVE SE
16955 Toronto Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
16955 Toronto Avenue Southeast, Prior Lake, MN 55372
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet Newer Condo in Prior Lake - Property Id: 266271
Nice condo near Byerlys.
Clean secure building.
Heated garage parking. Additional storage. Very large Bath with additional shelving.
Available May 1st.
Everything included except electric.
6 month-$1200 per month.
952-215-4442
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266271
Property Id 266271
(RLNE5794112)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16955 Toronto AVE SE have any available units?
Prior Lake, MN
Prior Lake, MN
.
What amenities does 16955 Toronto AVE SE have?
Amenities section
Amenities section
.
Is 16955 Toronto AVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
16955 Toronto AVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16955 Toronto AVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16955 Toronto AVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 16955 Toronto AVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 16955 Toronto AVE SE offers parking.
Does 16955 Toronto AVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16955 Toronto AVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16955 Toronto AVE SE have a pool?
No, 16955 Toronto AVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 16955 Toronto AVE SE have accessible units?
No, 16955 Toronto AVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16955 Toronto AVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16955 Toronto AVE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16955 Toronto AVE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16955 Toronto AVE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
