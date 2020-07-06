16955 Toronto AVE SE

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage extra storage some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Quiet Newer Condo in Prior Lake - Property Id: 266271



Nice condo near Byerlys.

Clean secure building.

Heated garage parking. Additional storage. Very large Bath with additional shelving.

Available May 1st.

Everything included except electric.



6 month-$1200 per month.

952-215-4442

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266271

Property Id 266271



(RLNE5794112)