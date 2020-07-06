All apartments in Prior Lake
Find more places like 16955 Toronto AVE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prior Lake, MN
/
16955 Toronto AVE SE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

16955 Toronto AVE SE

16955 Toronto Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prior Lake
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16955 Toronto Avenue Southeast, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet Newer Condo in Prior Lake - Property Id: 266271

Nice condo near Byerlys.
Clean secure building.
Heated garage parking. Additional storage. Very large Bath with additional shelving.
Available May 1st.
Everything included except electric.

6 month-$1200 per month.
952-215-4442
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266271
Property Id 266271

(RLNE5794112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16955 Toronto AVE SE have any available units?
16955 Toronto AVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prior Lake, MN.
What amenities does 16955 Toronto AVE SE have?
Some of 16955 Toronto AVE SE's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16955 Toronto AVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
16955 Toronto AVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16955 Toronto AVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16955 Toronto AVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 16955 Toronto AVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 16955 Toronto AVE SE offers parking.
Does 16955 Toronto AVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16955 Toronto AVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16955 Toronto AVE SE have a pool?
No, 16955 Toronto AVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 16955 Toronto AVE SE have accessible units?
No, 16955 Toronto AVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16955 Toronto AVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16955 Toronto AVE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16955 Toronto AVE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16955 Toronto AVE SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest
Prior Lake, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Prior Lake 1 BedroomsPrior Lake 2 Bedrooms
Prior Lake Apartments with ParkingPrior Lake Pet Friendly Places
Prior Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MN
Isanti, MNBig Lake, MNWaseca, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNGlencoe, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNMankato, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities