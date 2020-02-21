All apartments in Orono
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:16 AM

2625 Cascade Lane

2625 Cascade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2625 Cascade Lane, Orono, MN 55356

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
This townhome has 3 bedroom in the upper level with master suite bath. The main level has an open layout with granite counters in the kitchen. Lower level has a car garage and a family room and bathroom. Convenient long lake location and Orono Schools!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Cascade Lane have any available units?
2625 Cascade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orono, MN.
What amenities does 2625 Cascade Lane have?
Some of 2625 Cascade Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Cascade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Cascade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Cascade Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2625 Cascade Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2625 Cascade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2625 Cascade Lane offers parking.
Does 2625 Cascade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 Cascade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Cascade Lane have a pool?
No, 2625 Cascade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2625 Cascade Lane have accessible units?
No, 2625 Cascade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Cascade Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 Cascade Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2625 Cascade Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2625 Cascade Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
