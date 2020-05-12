2080 Mcknight Road N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8

This 3 bed and 1 bath home located in Maplewood features 952 sq ft is available now! The home has hardwood floors, dishwasher and A/C! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1350) (Security Deposit: $1350) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action