North St. Paul, MN
2080 Mcknight Road N
Last updated February 29 2020 at 5:47 PM

2080 Mcknight Road N

2080 Mcknight Road North · No Longer Available
Location

2080 Mcknight Road North, North St. Paul, MN 55109
North St. Paul

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This 3 bed and 1 bath home located in Maplewood features 952 sq ft is available now! The home has hardwood floors, dishwasher and A/C! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1350) (Security Deposit: $1350) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2080 Mcknight Road N have any available units?
2080 Mcknight Road N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North St. Paul, MN.
Is 2080 Mcknight Road N currently offering any rent specials?
2080 Mcknight Road N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 Mcknight Road N pet-friendly?
No, 2080 Mcknight Road N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North St. Paul.
Does 2080 Mcknight Road N offer parking?
No, 2080 Mcknight Road N does not offer parking.
Does 2080 Mcknight Road N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2080 Mcknight Road N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 Mcknight Road N have a pool?
No, 2080 Mcknight Road N does not have a pool.
Does 2080 Mcknight Road N have accessible units?
No, 2080 Mcknight Road N does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 Mcknight Road N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2080 Mcknight Road N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2080 Mcknight Road N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2080 Mcknight Road N has units with air conditioning.

