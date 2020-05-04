5440 Three Points Boulevard

Amenities

all utils included garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Another Listing By Gyniek White @Renters Warehouse!!!!!!!! PLEASE READ****MUST CALL 30 MINUTES PRIOR TO SCHEDULED TOUR TIME TO CONFIRM!!!!! (612-351-6243)****** This is a must see 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom condo, spacious open Living room & lots of counter space. dock available for this boating season. Garage included. Party Room, Indoor Heated Pool, many amenities. Beautiful 13 acres of playground; Live your Lake Minnetonka Lifestyle at Seahorse. Avail for May 1, 2020 Move-In Monthly Rent ($1100.00)All Utilities Included ....... Security Deposit ($1100.00) 1x ($200.00) move in fee per condo association (One-Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7.)**** PLEASE CALL 30 MINUTES BEFORE SCHEDULE SHOWING TO CONFIRM ph: (612) 351-6243********** ***{PLEASE CONFIRM BEFORE GOING} (612) 351-6243 Please call to set live tour this week and for this weekend!!!!!!!!!! 612-351-6243 DUE TO SAFETY PROCEDURES (covid-19) WE Highly Recommend VIRTUAL TOURS VIEWED 1ST ( Coming soon), IF YOU STRONGLY FEEL YOU WANT TO APPLY FOR HOME AFTER SEEING VIRTUAL TOUR, you can go to www.renterswarehouse.com - click on find rental property- put in the address , and click on apply. or call 651-351-6243. SCHEDULE LIVE TOUR. Virtual tour will be avail in 24-48 hours, so please check back.