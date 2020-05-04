All apartments in Mound
Find more places like 5440 Three Points Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mound, MN
/
5440 Three Points Boulevard
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:44 PM

5440 Three Points Boulevard

5440 Three Points Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5440 Three Points Boulevard, Mound, MN 55364

Amenities

all utils included
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Another Listing By Gyniek White @Renters Warehouse!!!!!!!! PLEASE READ****MUST CALL 30 MINUTES PRIOR TO SCHEDULED TOUR TIME TO CONFIRM!!!!! (612-351-6243)****** This is a must see 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom condo, spacious open Living room & lots of counter space. dock available for this boating season. Garage included. Party Room, Indoor Heated Pool, many amenities. Beautiful 13 acres of playground; Live your Lake Minnetonka Lifestyle at Seahorse. Avail for May 1, 2020 Move-In Monthly Rent ($1100.00)All Utilities Included ....... Security Deposit ($1100.00) 1x ($200.00) move in fee per condo association (One-Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7.)**** PLEASE CALL 30 MINUTES BEFORE SCHEDULE SHOWING TO CONFIRM ph: (612) 351-6243********** ***{PLEASE CONFIRM BEFORE GOING} (612) 351-6243 Please call to set live tour this week and for this weekend!!!!!!!!!! 612-351-6243 DUE TO SAFETY PROCEDURES (covid-19) WE Highly Recommend VIRTUAL TOURS VIEWED 1ST ( Coming soon), IF YOU STRONGLY FEEL YOU WANT TO APPLY FOR HOME AFTER SEEING VIRTUAL TOUR, you can go to www.renterswarehouse.com - click on find rental property- put in the address , and click on apply. or call 651-351-6243. SCHEDULE LIVE TOUR. Virtual tour will be avail in 24-48 hours, so please check back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 Three Points Boulevard have any available units?
5440 Three Points Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mound, MN.
What amenities does 5440 Three Points Boulevard have?
Some of 5440 Three Points Boulevard's amenities include all utils included, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5440 Three Points Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5440 Three Points Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 Three Points Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5440 Three Points Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mound.
Does 5440 Three Points Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5440 Three Points Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5440 Three Points Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5440 Three Points Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 Three Points Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5440 Three Points Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5440 Three Points Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5440 Three Points Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 Three Points Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5440 Three Points Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5440 Three Points Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5440 Three Points Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNChanhassen, MNVictoria, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNExcelsior, MNChaska, MNWaconia, MN
Shakopee, MNPrior Lake, MNHopkins, MNRogers, MNGolden Valley, MNBuffalo, MNNew Hope, MNCrystal, MNSavage, MNAlbertville, MNRobbinsdale, MNChamplin, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities