Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4363 Wilshire Boulevard

4363 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4363 Wilshire Boulevard, Mound, MN 55364

Available March 1st! Lakewinds Condos has 700' Lake Minnetonka shoreline with several amenities including a picnic area, beach, docks, canoes, 2 indoor pools, party room, exercise room, basketball & racquetball courts, saunas, and much more. This is a beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 3rd-floor condo has fabulous views of Black Lake and is conveniently located close to pool and sky roof deck with panoramic views of Lake Minnetonka. Additional storage unit included as well as water, heat, trash, lawn care, snow removal and basic cable! Application fee $55 per adult. Tenants pay $150 admin fee $7/mo. P&R fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4363 Wilshire Boulevard have any available units?
4363 Wilshire Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mound, MN.
What amenities does 4363 Wilshire Boulevard have?
Some of 4363 Wilshire Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4363 Wilshire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4363 Wilshire Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4363 Wilshire Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4363 Wilshire Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mound.
Does 4363 Wilshire Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4363 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4363 Wilshire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4363 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4363 Wilshire Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4363 Wilshire Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4363 Wilshire Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4363 Wilshire Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4363 Wilshire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4363 Wilshire Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4363 Wilshire Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4363 Wilshire Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
