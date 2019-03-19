4363 Wilshire Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool racquetball court basketball court

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym pool racquetball court sauna

Available March 1st! Lakewinds Condos has 700' Lake Minnetonka shoreline with several amenities including a picnic area, beach, docks, canoes, 2 indoor pools, party room, exercise room, basketball & racquetball courts, saunas, and much more. This is a beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 3rd-floor condo has fabulous views of Black Lake and is conveniently located close to pool and sky roof deck with panoramic views of Lake Minnetonka. Additional storage unit included as well as water, heat, trash, lawn care, snow removal and basic cable! Application fee $55 per adult. Tenants pay $150 admin fee $7/mo. P&R fee