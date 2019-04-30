All apartments in Mound
Mound, MN
1676 Canary Lane
Last updated April 30 2019

1676 Canary Lane

1676 Canary Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1676 Canary Lane, Mound, MN 55364

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

You MUST SEE this home! This home is move-in ready, recently remodeled, single level living, with a 3 car garage and a wonderful view of the lake from the deck. The house is the 2nd house from the lake and the boat launch for easy access to boating and fishing. The home has two living area on the main level, along with main level laundry. Great bedroom sizes for buyers wanting a little more space. Low maintenance vinyl siding and concrete driveway. Don't miss this oppurtunity to own this home. New roof on house and garage in 2014.

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.

Listing Courtesy Of Ryan Fischer at RE/MAX Results for $274,900.00.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1676 Canary Lane have any available units?
1676 Canary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mound, MN.
What amenities does 1676 Canary Lane have?
Some of 1676 Canary Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1676 Canary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1676 Canary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1676 Canary Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1676 Canary Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1676 Canary Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1676 Canary Lane offers parking.
Does 1676 Canary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1676 Canary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1676 Canary Lane have a pool?
No, 1676 Canary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1676 Canary Lane have accessible units?
No, 1676 Canary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1676 Canary Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1676 Canary Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1676 Canary Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1676 Canary Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
