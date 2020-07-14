All apartments in Moorhead
South Park
South Park

1021 32nd Avenue South · (833) 293-3921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 32nd Avenue South, Moorhead, MN 56560

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-303 · Avail. now

$665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-117 · Avail. Aug 1

$815

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 02-301 · Avail. Aug 1

$815

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 01-317 · Avail. Aug 1

$815

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Park.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
dogs allowed
The South Park Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Moorhead, MN. From the convenient location near 8th Street to the functional features, South Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.

You'll love the spacious apartments at South Park. When you're done taking advantage of the community laundry rooms, relax on your huge balcony on the second and third floor apartments. Cuddle up with your cat inside when its cold outside knowing your vehicle is tucked away in your garage, protected from the winter elements.

Located in South Moorhead, just off of 8th Street, the South Park Apartments are in a prime location. Catch a movie at the Safari Cinema around the corner, or grab a bite to eat at Dairy Queen or Subway. Travel in either direction on 8th Street to find more dining and shopping options like Hornbacher's for groceries, or coffee at Starbucks. Interstate access is nearby making exploring easy!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $20/month
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations.
Parking Details: false.
Storage Details: Interior Storage Closet, Detached Garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Park have any available units?
South Park has 4 units available starting at $665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does South Park have?
Some of South Park's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Park currently offering any rent specials?
South Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Park pet-friendly?
Yes, South Park is pet friendly.
Does South Park offer parking?
Yes, South Park offers parking.
Does South Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, South Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does South Park have a pool?
No, South Park does not have a pool.
Does South Park have accessible units?
Yes, South Park has accessible units.
Does South Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Park has units with dishwashers.
Does South Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, South Park has units with air conditioning.
