Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage dogs allowed

The South Park Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Moorhead, MN. From the convenient location near 8th Street to the functional features, South Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.



You'll love the spacious apartments at South Park. When you're done taking advantage of the community laundry rooms, relax on your huge balcony on the second and third floor apartments. Cuddle up with your cat inside when its cold outside knowing your vehicle is tucked away in your garage, protected from the winter elements.



Located in South Moorhead, just off of 8th Street, the South Park Apartments are in a prime location. Catch a movie at the Safari Cinema around the corner, or grab a bite to eat at Dairy Queen or Subway. Travel in either direction on 8th Street to find more dining and shopping options like Hornbacher's for groceries, or coffee at Starbucks. Interstate access is nearby making exploring easy!