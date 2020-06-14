Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:35 PM

39 Apartments for rent in Moorhead, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Moorhead renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
5 Units Available
Carriage House
3412 Village Green Blvd, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$814
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
867 sqft
Retirement living in a friendly community with views of the Village Green Golf Course. Carpets, ceiling fans and dishwashers. Community garden, on-site laundry facilities, coffee bar and clubhouse. Just south of I-94.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3223 39th Ave S
3223 39th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3223 39th Ave S Available 06/15/20 Beautiful New Construction!! - Beautiful new construction in South Moorhead!! Spacious 3 bed 2 bath, stainless appliances, granite counter tops throughout, and beautiful wood flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
524 5TH ST SO
524 5th Street South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
524 5TH ST SO Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom South Moorhead - Check out this charming 3 bedroom! Home features wood floors, fireplace, large backyard deck, and a unique floor plan, attached garage and plenty of extra storage areas.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
911 4th Avenue South
911 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
911 4th Avenue South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - Nice 4 Bed/2 Bath house in Moorhead located near MSUM and Concordia. Central Air and forced heat! Light wood flooring throughout. Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
310 7th Street South
310 7th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
4 Bed 3 Bath Near Concordia and MSUM! - Two story character home close to Concordia College, MSUM, and minutes from downtown Moorhead! This property boasts 4 bedrooms upstairs, a main floor master with character throughout, hardwood floors, and

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2204 7th Street South
2204 7th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2204 7th Street South Available 07/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath w/ Detached Garage - Nice 4 bed/2 bath house with cute interior for rent. Nice hardwood floors, stainless appliances, washer/dryer included. AND bar or movie theater area in basement living area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1812 4th St S
1812 4th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3014174)

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
826 10th Ave S
826 10th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1370 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE2827925)

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
909 5th St S
909 5th Street South, Moorhead, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1524 sqft
909 5th St S Available 06/05/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2924071)
Results within 1 mile of Moorhead
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Northport
2 Units Available
Windsor
402 31st Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
915 sqft
The Windsor Apartments are the perfect combination of affordable and comfortable. These Fargo apartments include one and two bedroom floorplans with extra storage and other convenient features like a dishwasher and parking options.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown Fargo
7 Units Available
Park Terrace
315 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$670
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1125 sqft
Park Terrace Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. These cat friendly apartments are also budget friendly. From the paid heat and hot water to the community laundry room, there's so much to love.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Northport
3 Units Available
North Manor
2814 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$590
675 sqft
The North Manor Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Combining value and comfort by offering great features even your wallet can appreciate make living at North Manor pleasant and comfortable.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Washington
1 Unit Available
1426 N Broadway
1426 Broadway, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1426 N Broadway Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5808494)

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
824 9th St N
824 9th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
- (RLNE5694990)

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Horace Mann
1 Unit Available
808 2nd Street North
808 2nd Street North, Fargo, ND
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
6 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedroom House in North Fargo!! - Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home in North Fargo. Conveniently located between downtown Fargo and NDSU!! This 5 bedroom/2 bath home has tons of character!! Huge Master with additional space for office.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
708 7th St N
708 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1494 sqft
- (RLNE2770142)
Results within 5 miles of Moorhead
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Brunsdale
11 Units Available
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive, Fargo, ND
Studio
$570
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$680
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
973 sqft
The Summit Point Apartments offer updated efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. There's so much to love about Summit Point.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
West Acres
18 Units Available
Pinehurst Apartments
1721 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Pinehurst Apartments are located in one of the most convenient neighborhoods in Fargo. Besides the great location, Pinehurst offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments with great features - perfect for any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Carl Ben
11 Units Available
Maplewood Bend Community
2211 11th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$545
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$865
1125 sqft
The Maplewood Bend Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. You'll love the convenient features such as community laundry and a variety of parking options that include garages and off street parking.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
NDSU
2 Units Available
Morningside Apartments
825 14th Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
The Morningside Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in North Fargo, ND. From the great location near the NDSU Campus, to the affordable amenities like paid heat, the Morningside Apartments are a great place to call home!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Bluemont Lakes
6 Units Available
Chestnut Ridge
3161 32nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1044 sqft
The Chestnut Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to its great location near the interstate and Essentia Health, these affordable apartments are the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Westgate
2 Units Available
South Meadows
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
Tucked into an established tree lined residential neighborhood, South Meadows features dog and cat friendly, two bedroom, two bath apartments for rent in Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
Monticello
711 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
900 sqft
The Monticello Apartments offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to a convenient location, you'll love the affordable amenities like a garage for your vehicle.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Washington
1 Unit Available
1641 12th St N
1641 12th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1728 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5729894)
City Guide for Moorhead, MN

If you’re seeking some valuable local tips about the rental scene in Moorhead, you’ve come to the right place, amigo. We've got all the info you need right here, so stick around to learn all about the renter's life in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Moorhead is situated straight across the river from downtown Fargo. In fact, there are lots of property rentals conveniently located right on the city limits, putting downtown Fargo and downtown Moorhead both within an easy walking distance of home. Yep, Fargo is just a hop and a skip away, but this little city on the Minnesota side has its own mojo going on, and it's getting better all the time.

There are tons of college students, miles of riverside bike trails, a large mall, a bit of the Fargo-Moorhead music scene, as well as some artsy indulgences, such as museums, art galleries, classical concerts, and campy broadway-ish musicals. Hockey moms will be happy to know that Moorhead is a breeding ground for future hockey pro's, with a handful of professional hockey players that have grown up playing for the Moorhead Senior High team. And, if you want to get outdoors, there are tons of hiking and biking trails around the area, as well as a few scenic and challenging golf courses.

So you see, it's a good life over here in Moorhead. Now all you need to know exactly how much it will all cost. Well, you have lots of options, from low cost apartments and inexpensive studios to spacious townhomes and duplexes (locally known as twinhomes), to luxury riverside rentals, you’re sure to find a place that fits your budget and lifestyle. Students looking for a good bargain can find one and two bedroom apartments in the $300 - $500 range, though some of these can be very, very small. In the $500 - $700 range, you see more upscale apartments and townhomes, with larger floor plans and better amenities. And, if can fork out over $700 a month, then you are looking at some very nice two, three, and four-bedroom townhomes and duplexes with the look, feel, and floor space of a real house. These are great for people who need more room and convenient extras, such as a backyard, attached garage, or washer and dryer. Then, there's the extremely large 3+ bedroom house and duplex rentals that go for $900 - $1,200. These are a great option for both students looking to split rent between roommates, or families looking for a place big enough for the kids to run around in.

One of the most important things to look for in the Moorhead rental market is free heating. Winters are really, really cold and last a good 5 months out of the year. Keeping warm can cost over a hundred dollars a month in just a small studio apartment, and much, much more in bigger homes. So, while you won't be seeing any all-bills-paid listings, you might find some places advertising utilities included, such as heating, gas, and hot water. There are also plenty of apartments for rent with a fireplace, and a couple of apartment complexes that come with heated underground parking to keep your car nice and toasty. As far as other amenities go, the lists are short but sweet. There are some places with fantastic views, BBQ and picnic areas, a gym, and even some apartments that come with a free tanning bed!

Whatever you're looking for, you are bound to find it right here in Moorhead, Minnesota. Good luck out there!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Moorhead, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Moorhead renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

