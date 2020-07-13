Apartment List
/
MN
/
moorhead
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Moorhead, MN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Moorhead apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Griffin Court
3002 18th St S #102, Moorhead, MN
Studio
$365
234 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$585
740 sqft
The Griffin Court Apartments feature two bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN. When you combine affordable living with a convenient location near Interstate 94, you get the great apartments at Griffin Court. Bring your cat, and come home!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Terrace on the Green
1605 20th St S, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$590
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
777 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
950 sqft
The Terrace on the Green Apartments offer a variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Townhomes at Mallard Creek
302 37th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1420 sqft
The Townhomes at Mallard Creek offer unique one, two, and four bedroom townhomes in Moorhead, MN. Bring your pet and enjoy these spacious floorplans with convenient features like in home laundry and double stall garages all in a great location.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
South Park
1021 32nd Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$665
868 sqft
The South Park Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Moorhead, MN. From the convenient location near 8th Street to the functional features, South Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
Carriage House
3412 Village Green Blvd, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$814
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
867 sqft
Retirement living in a friendly community with views of the Village Green Golf Course. Carpets, ceiling fans and dishwashers. Community garden, on-site laundry facilities, coffee bar and clubhouse. Just south of I-94.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
912 16th Street South
912 16th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
4 Bedroom House by MSUM - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single family home near MSUM. Sun-porch off of the single stall attached garage.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3223 39th Ave S
3223 39th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful New Construction!! - Beautiful new construction in South Moorhead!! Spacious 3 bed 2 bath, stainless appliances, granite counter tops throughout, and beautiful wood flooring.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1520 3rd Street South
1520 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 3rd Street South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - Cute 4 bedroom 2 bath house! Located near Lindenwood park. Two large living spaces. Beautiful hard wood flooring! Lots of storage and room for a table in kitchen.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
911 4th Avenue South
911 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
911 4th Avenue South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - Nice 4 Bed/2 Bath house in Moorhead located near MSUM and Concordia. Central Air and forced heat! Light wood flooring throughout. Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1616 6th Ave S -
1616 6th Avenue Southeast, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5730102)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
913 18 1/2 St S
913 18 1/2 Street South, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$575
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Address: 913 18 1/2 St S,Moorhead, MN 56560 **1/2 month off with a 12 month lease!! Description: Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath Near MSUM Campus Heat Paid Washer and Dryer in Building Off street parking No pets Available: Now!!!!!! CALL US NOW TO SCHEDULE

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1318 4th Ave S
1318 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
Address: 1318 4th ave S,Moorhead, MN 56560 $500 off with a 12 month lease!! Description: SPACIOUS 4 bedroom 2 bath Near MSUM/Concordia Campus All utilities are tenants responsibility Washer and Dryer Hook Ups Off street parking Pets Ok $100/M Per

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1222 3rd St S
1222 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN
7 Bedrooms
$1,800
2158 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3857758)

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3314 Village Green Drive
3314 Village Green Drive, Moorhead, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
3314 Village Green Drive Available 09/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5700225)

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
826 10th Ave S
826 10th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1370 sqft
826 10th Ave S Available 08/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2827925)

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3051 39th Ave S
3051 39th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2204 sqft
3051 39th Ave S Available 10/15/20 4 BEDROOM NEW CONSTRUCTION!! - Beautiful NEW CONSTRUCTION in South Moorhead!! 4 Bed, 2 bath Bilevel Home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
905 7th Avenue South
905 7th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
896 sqft
$600 off the first month's rent with a 12 month lease. Unique loft style four bedroom/two bathroom home located close to MSUM and Concordia.

1 of 1

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
424 11th St S
424 11th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Washer and Dryer Garage No Pets Off street Parking Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4759423)

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
909 5th St S
909 5th Street South, Moorhead, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1524 sqft
909 5th St S Available 06/05/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2924071)

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1
2915 Heatherwood Circle South, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom bilevel will be move in ready December 1st! The nicely updated upper level hosts a beautiful kitchen, dining room, living room and walk out to the deck which overlooks a large, fully fenced in, well manicured lot.
Results within 1 mile of Moorhead
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Northport
North Manor
2814 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
$495
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$515
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
675 sqft
The North Manor Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Combining value and comfort by offering great features even your wallet can appreciate make living at North Manor pleasant and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Southpointe
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$550
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$590
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
883 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Downtown Fargo
Islander
415 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
950 sqft
The Islander Apartments offer spacious two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND near Downtown Fargo.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Northport
Forest Avenue
510 Forest Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$550
534 sqft
The Forest Avenue Apartments in North Fargo, ND offer affordable and practical one bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the Northport neighborhood.
City Guide for Moorhead, MN

If you’re seeking some valuable local tips about the rental scene in Moorhead, you’ve come to the right place, amigo. We've got all the info you need right here, so stick around to learn all about the renter's life in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Moorhead is situated straight across the river from downtown Fargo. In fact, there are lots of property rentals conveniently located right on the city limits, putting downtown Fargo and downtown Moorhead both within an easy walking distance of home. Yep, Fargo is just a hop and a skip away, but this little city on the Minnesota side has its own mojo going on, and it's getting better all the time.

There are tons of college students, miles of riverside bike trails, a large mall, a bit of the Fargo-Moorhead music scene, as well as some artsy indulgences, such as museums, art galleries, classical concerts, and campy broadway-ish musicals. Hockey moms will be happy to know that Moorhead is a breeding ground for future hockey pro's, with a handful of professional hockey players that have grown up playing for the Moorhead Senior High team. And, if you want to get outdoors, there are tons of hiking and biking trails around the area, as well as a few scenic and challenging golf courses.

So you see, it's a good life over here in Moorhead. Now all you need to know exactly how much it will all cost. Well, you have lots of options, from low cost apartments and inexpensive studios to spacious townhomes and duplexes (locally known as twinhomes), to luxury riverside rentals, you’re sure to find a place that fits your budget and lifestyle. Students looking for a good bargain can find one and two bedroom apartments in the $300 - $500 range, though some of these can be very, very small. In the $500 - $700 range, you see more upscale apartments and townhomes, with larger floor plans and better amenities. And, if can fork out over $700 a month, then you are looking at some very nice two, three, and four-bedroom townhomes and duplexes with the look, feel, and floor space of a real house. These are great for people who need more room and convenient extras, such as a backyard, attached garage, or washer and dryer. Then, there's the extremely large 3+ bedroom house and duplex rentals that go for $900 - $1,200. These are a great option for both students looking to split rent between roommates, or families looking for a place big enough for the kids to run around in.

One of the most important things to look for in the Moorhead rental market is free heating. Winters are really, really cold and last a good 5 months out of the year. Keeping warm can cost over a hundred dollars a month in just a small studio apartment, and much, much more in bigger homes. So, while you won't be seeing any all-bills-paid listings, you might find some places advertising utilities included, such as heating, gas, and hot water. There are also plenty of apartments for rent with a fireplace, and a couple of apartment complexes that come with heated underground parking to keep your car nice and toasty. As far as other amenities go, the lists are short but sweet. There are some places with fantastic views, BBQ and picnic areas, a gym, and even some apartments that come with a free tanning bed!

Whatever you're looking for, you are bound to find it right here in Moorhead, Minnesota. Good luck out there!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Moorhead, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Moorhead apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Moorhead 1 BedroomsMoorhead 2 BedroomsMoorhead 3 BedroomsMoorhead Accessible ApartmentsMoorhead Apartments with Balcony
Moorhead Apartments with GarageMoorhead Apartments with GymMoorhead Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMoorhead Apartments with Parking
Moorhead Apartments with Washer-DryerMoorhead Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoorhead Pet Friendly PlacesMoorhead Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fargo, NDWest Fargo, ND
Fergus Falls, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia College at MoorheadMinnesota State University Moorhead
North Dakota State University-Main Campus