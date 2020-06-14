/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM
47 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Moorhead, MN
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
South Park
1021 32nd Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$560
648 sqft
The South Park Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Moorhead, MN. From the convenient location near 8th Street to the functional features, South Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Terrace on the Green
1605 20th St S, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$590
618 sqft
The Terrace on the Green Apartments offer a variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
5 Units Available
Carriage House
3412 Village Green Blvd, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$814
556 sqft
Retirement living in a friendly community with views of the Village Green Golf Course. Carpets, ceiling fans and dishwashers. Community garden, on-site laundry facilities, coffee bar and clubhouse. Just south of I-94.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
913 18 1/2 St S
913 18 1/2 Street South, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$575
Address: 913 18 1/2 St S,Moorhead, MN 56560 **1/2 month off with a 12 month lease!! Description: Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath Near MSUM Campus Heat Paid Washer and Dryer in Building Off street parking No pets Available: Now!!!!!! CALL US NOW TO SCHEDULE
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
905 9th Ave S
905 9th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$395
Address: 905 9th Ave S Moorhead, MN 56560 **1 month off and 50' smart TV free with a 12 month lease! Near Mstate 1 bedroom 1 baths Washer and Dryer In Building Heat paid Off street parking Available: August 1st, 2020 CALL US NOW TO SCHEDULE
Results within 1 mile of Moorhead
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northport
3 Units Available
North Manor
2814 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$545
600 sqft
The North Manor Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Combining value and comfort by offering great features even your wallet can appreciate make living at North Manor pleasant and comfortable.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Southpointe
7 Units Available
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$590
580 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Roosevelt
3 Units Available
Luxford Court
823 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
The Luxford Court Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency and one bedroom apartments in North Fargo.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Northport
1 Unit Available
Forest Avenue
510 Forest Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
600 sqft
The Forest Avenue Apartments in North Fargo, ND offer affordable and practical one bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the Northport neighborhood.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brunsdale
1 Unit Available
2650 15th St S
2650 15th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$525
750 sqft
Video tour: https://photos.app.goo.gl/XBvcXvFHxUx2c6KaA 3D tour: https://players.cupix.com/p/7HGOEaiI Condo unit for rent: newer flooring, one stall garage, laundry on site, secured building, Water, sewer, garbage included in rent.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Downtown Fargo
1 Unit Available
920 6th Ave North - 205
920 6th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
500 sqft
Finding Normal Apartments are a unique downtown property. Secured access and 16 digital cameras are just a small part of this gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Moorhead
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Brunsdale
5 Units Available
Pacific Park I
2625 Pacific Drive South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
596 sqft
The Pacific Park I Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments include community laundry to make chores easier.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Brunsdale
6 Units Available
Long Island
2402 17th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$570
780 sqft
The Long Island Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo with extra storage and garages for your vehicle. Appreciate the dishwasher and community laundry on chore day.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Acres
17 Units Available
Flickertail I-VI
4002 18th Avenue Southwest, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
620 sqft
The Flickertail Apartments in Fargo, ND offer spacious and cat friendly efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with extra storage space and a garage.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Acres
7 Units Available
Bayview
1810 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$640
620 sqft
The Bayview Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with large closets, garages, and more! Located in a residential neighborhood near Rabanus Park, these Fargo apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
NDSU
10 Units Available
East Bridge
1951 Dakota Drive North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$800
675 sqft
The East Bridge Apartments are the perfect combination of style and convenience. Offering spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, these Fargo apartments near NDSU are perfect for any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Carl Ben
11 Units Available
Maplewood Bend Community
2211 11th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$545
725 sqft
The Maplewood Bend Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. You'll love the convenient features such as community laundry and a variety of parking options that include garages and off street parking.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Anderson Park
6 Units Available
29 WEST
2836 41st Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$895
707 sqft
The luxurious 29 West Apartments in Fargo, ND have all the features you want to live in style. These brand new, one and two bedroom apartments have gorgeous interiors which include modern fixtures and tons of storage space.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Acres
14 Units Available
Rosegate
1770 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
740 sqft
The Rosegate Apartments in Fargo offer contemporary efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments at the heart of a vibrant community. From extra storage to community laundry - there's something for everyone at Rosegate.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Acres
11 Units Available
Westcourt
1820 40th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$675
965 sqft
The Westcourt Apartments in Fargo are the perfect combination of convenience and comfort. Offering a wide variety of floorplans, the one, two and three bedroom apartments are unique and full of character.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South High
7 Units Available
Southview Village
2420 20th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
775 sqft
The Southview Village Apartments feature beautiful, cat friendly apartments in South Fargo. Well stocked with tons of features, there's an apartment for everyone.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Brunsdale
11 Units Available
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$680
720 sqft
The Summit Point Apartments offer updated efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. There's so much to love about Summit Point.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Brunsdale
14 Units Available
Oak Court
1900 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
600 sqft
The Oak Court Apartments offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments in South Fargo. From the convenient location near Interstate 94 to the great amenities including garages and dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Brunsdale
4 Units Available
Candlelight
2000 21st Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$550
638 sqft
The Candlelight Apartments features cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments have large off street parking lots and garages are included with select apartments.
Similar Pages
Moorhead 1 BedroomsMoorhead 2 BedroomsMoorhead 3 BedroomsMoorhead Accessible ApartmentsMoorhead Apartments with Balcony
Moorhead Apartments with GarageMoorhead Apartments with GymMoorhead Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMoorhead Apartments with Parking