3 bedroom apartments
108 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Moorhead, MN
Townhomes at Mallard Creek
302 37th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1343 sqft
The Townhomes at Mallard Creek offer unique one, two, and four bedroom townhomes in Moorhead, MN. Bring your pet and enjoy these spacious floorplans with convenient features like in home laundry and double stall garages all in a great location.
South Park
1021 32nd Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$815
930 sqft
The South Park Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Moorhead, MN. From the convenient location near 8th Street to the functional features, South Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
Griffin Court
3002 18th St S #102, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$815
980 sqft
The Griffin Court Apartments feature two bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN. When you combine affordable living with a convenient location near Interstate 94, you get the great apartments at Griffin Court. Bring your cat, and come home!
Terrace on the Green
1605 20th St S, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$830
950 sqft
The Terrace on the Green Apartments offer a variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN.
3223 39th Ave S
3223 39th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3223 39th Ave S Available 06/15/20 Beautiful New Construction!! - Beautiful new construction in South Moorhead!! Spacious 3 bed 2 bath, stainless appliances, granite counter tops throughout, and beautiful wood flooring.
1520 3rd Street South
1520 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN
1520 3rd Street South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with attached garage available September 1st *We do require a credit score of around 585, and total gross monthly income of three times the rent.
524 5TH ST SO
524 5th Street South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
524 5TH ST SO Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom South Moorhead - Check out this charming 3 bedroom! Home features wood floors, fireplace, large backyard deck, and a unique floor plan, attached garage and plenty of extra storage areas.
1213 4th St South
1213 4th Street South, Moorhead, MN
- (RLNE5817530)
911 4th Avenue South
911 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
911 4th Avenue South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - Nice 4 Bed/2 Bath house in Moorhead located near MSUM and Concordia. Central Air and forced heat! Light wood flooring throughout. Washer/Dryer included.
1616 6th Ave S -
1616 6th Avenue Southeast, Moorhead, MN
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5730102)
3715 8th St S
3715 8th Street South, Moorhead, MN
Located at 3715 8th st s updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom fenced yard 2 stall garage off street parking rent 1295 deposit 1000 1/2 OFF WITH 12 MONTH LEASE FREE 50 INCH TV call rkak reality and property management at 218-227-0000 (RLNE5729769)
310 7th Street South
310 7th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bed 3 Bath Near Concordia and MSUM! - Two story character home close to Concordia College, MSUM, and minutes from downtown Moorhead! This property boasts 4 bedrooms upstairs, a main floor master with character throughout, hardwood floors, and
3314 Village Green Drive
3314 Village Green Drive, Moorhead, MN
3314 Village Green Drive Available 09/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5700225)
1934 20th Ave S
1934 20th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1934 20th Ave S Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Twinhome - Very nice 3 Bed, 1 1/2 bath twinhome in nice South Moorhead neighborhood.
2204 7th Street South
2204 7th Street South, Moorhead, MN
2204 7th Street South Available 07/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath w/ Detached Garage - Nice 4 bed/2 bath house with cute interior for rent. Nice hardwood floors, stainless appliances, washer/dryer included. AND bar or movie theater area in basement living area.
1318 4th Ave S
1318 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
Address: 1318 4th ave S,Moorhead, MN 56560 $500 off with a 12 month lease!! Description: SPACIOUS 4 bedroom 2 bath Near MSUM/Concordia Campus All utilities are tenants responsibility Washer and Dryer Hook Ups Off street parking Pets Ok $100/M Per
922 3rd St S
922 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN
922 3rd St S Available 10/01/20 - (RLNE4230459)
1107 17th St S
1107 17th Street South, Moorhead, MN
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3893191)
1202 4th Ave S
1202 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
1/2 month off! first month with a 12 month lease Free TV Near MSUM campus. 4 bedroom house 2 baths No pets Washer and dryer in the home Single Garage Available Aug 1 2020 No Pets Allowed (RLNE3865839)
915 5th Ave
915 5th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
915 5th Ave Available 06/15/20 Concordia or MSUM Students can not go wrong at this location! - (RLNE3249695)
1812 4th St S
1812 4th Street South, Moorhead, MN
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3014174)
1210 14th St S
1210 14th Street South, Moorhead, MN
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3000527)
826 10th Ave S
826 10th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE2827925)
3419 12th St S
3419 12th Street South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2080 sqft
Modern Style, Open Concept, Stainless Appliances...if that is on your wish list look no more! This is a stunning 3 bedroom, with a full basement for entertaining.
