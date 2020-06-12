/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:12 PM
80 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Moorhead, MN
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
17 Units Available
Terrace on the Green
1605 20th St S, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
$650
777 sqft
The Terrace on the Green Apartments offer a variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Griffin Court
3002 18th St S #102, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
$620
740 sqft
The Griffin Court Apartments feature two bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN. When you combine affordable living with a convenient location near Interstate 94, you get the great apartments at Griffin Court. Bring your cat, and come home!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
South Park
1021 32nd Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
$635
868 sqft
The South Park Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Moorhead, MN. From the convenient location near 8th Street to the functional features, South Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
5 Units Available
Carriage House
3412 Village Green Blvd, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
$999
867 sqft
Retirement living in a friendly community with views of the Village Green Golf Course. Carpets, ceiling fans and dishwashers. Community garden, on-site laundry facilities, coffee bar and clubhouse. Just south of I-94.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1
2915 Heatherwood Circle South, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom bilevel will be move in ready December 1st! The nicely updated upper level hosts a beautiful kitchen, dining room, living room and walk out to the deck which overlooks a large, fully fenced in, well manicured lot.
Results within 1 mile of Moorhead
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Southpointe
7 Units Available
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$615
887 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Lincoln
3 Units Available
Country Club
2429 West Country Club Drive, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$660
895 sqft
The Country Club Apartments offer cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo. Combining function and comfort at an affordable price, you will appreciate the budget friendly features at Country Club.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northport
5 Units Available
Cedar Square East & West
3037 10th St N, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$600
810 sqft
The Cedars Square East & West Apartments in North Fargo offer one and two bedroom apartments in a residential neighborhood just off of North University Drive.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Downtown Fargo
7 Units Available
Park Terrace
315 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$670
950 sqft
Park Terrace Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. These cat friendly apartments are also budget friendly. From the paid heat and hot water to the community laundry room, there's so much to love.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northport
2 Units Available
Windsor
402 31st Avenue North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$660
915 sqft
The Windsor Apartments are the perfect combination of affordable and comfortable. These Fargo apartments include one and two bedroom floorplans with extra storage and other convenient features like a dishwasher and parking options.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northport
4 Units Available
Spring
2901 8th Street North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$610
820 sqft
The Spring Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes on the north end of town.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northport
3 Units Available
North Manor
2814 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$590
675 sqft
The North Manor Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Combining value and comfort by offering great features even your wallet can appreciate make living at North Manor pleasant and comfortable.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
Crown Court 2
800 Kennedy Court, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
880 sqft
The Crown Court II Apartments offer two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND with open layouts and extra storage closets.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northport
2 Units Available
Betty Ann
320 30th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$660
875 sqft
The Betty Ann Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments. Located on the north side of town, near parks and more, there's so much to love.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Brunsdale
5 Units Available
Autumn Chase
1511 27th Avenue South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
782 sqft
The Autumn Chase Apartments offer economical two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining charm and function, this 18-plex community offers plenty of storage space in addition to your own garage.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Fargo
3 Units Available
Islander
415 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
The Islander Apartments offer spacious two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND near Downtown Fargo.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Roosevelt
3 Units Available
Luxford Court
823 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$640
750 sqft
The Luxford Court Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency and one bedroom apartments in North Fargo.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
901 8th Ave North Unit 301
901 8th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
- (RLNE5486391)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northport
1 Unit Available
2908 7th St N
2908 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$595
Water/Heat/Sewer/Garbage Paid!! Close to the bus system Quiet neighborhood Off Street Parking Rent: $595 a month Deposit: $300 Available Now!!! Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4077916)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Horace Mann
1 Unit Available
1205 Broadway N
1205 Broadway, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
This building is located at 1205 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102 We have attractions nearby including NDSU, convenience stores, restaurants, clinics, and entertainments.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Northport
1 Unit Available
505 28th Avenue North - 1
505 28th Ave N, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Large 2 bedroom --Garden Level-- 5 steps below grade 1 block from Northport shopping center and MAT Bus Route 13 Updates: paint, blinds, ceiling fans, bathtub & surround, vanity, toilet, flooring throughout! Abundant storage and closets in the
Results within 5 miles of Moorhead
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Stone Bridge
8 Units Available
Flagstone Apartments
2651 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$715
936 sqft
The Flagstone Apartments in Fargo, ND offer a variety of one and two bedroom layouts, perfect for any lifestyle. In addition to a great South Fargo neighborhood, Flagstone also offers convenient features at a great value!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Anderson Park
6 Units Available
29 WEST
2836 41st Street South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
The luxurious 29 West Apartments in Fargo, ND have all the features you want to live in style. These brand new, one and two bedroom apartments have gorgeous interiors which include modern fixtures and tons of storage space.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Village West
5 Units Available
Bella Vista
825 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$595
850 sqft
The Bella Vista Apartments offers comfortable and affordable two and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND.
Similar Pages
Moorhead 1 BedroomsMoorhead 2 BedroomsMoorhead 3 BedroomsMoorhead Accessible ApartmentsMoorhead Apartments with Balcony
Moorhead Apartments with GarageMoorhead Apartments with GymMoorhead Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMoorhead Apartments with Parking