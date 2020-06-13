Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

96 Apartments for rent in Moorhead, MN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Griffin Court
3002 18th St S #102, Moorhead, MN
Studio
$360
234 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$620
740 sqft
The Griffin Court Apartments feature two bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN. When you combine affordable living with a convenient location near Interstate 94, you get the great apartments at Griffin Court. Bring your cat, and come home!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Townhomes at Mallard Creek
302 37th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1343 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1468 sqft
The Townhomes at Mallard Creek offer unique one, two, and four bedroom townhomes in Moorhead, MN. Bring your pet and enjoy these spacious floorplans with convenient features like in home laundry and double stall garages all in a great location.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Terrace on the Green
1605 20th St S, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$590
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
777 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
950 sqft
The Terrace on the Green Apartments offer a variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
South Park
1021 32nd Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
868 sqft
The South Park Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Moorhead, MN. From the convenient location near 8th Street to the functional features, South Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3419 12th St S
3419 12th Street South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2080 sqft
Modern Style, Open Concept, Stainless Appliances...if that is on your wish list look no more! This is a stunning 3 bedroom, with a full basement for entertaining.

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3223 39th Ave S
3223 39th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3223 39th Ave S Available 06/15/20 Beautiful New Construction!! - Beautiful new construction in South Moorhead!! Spacious 3 bed 2 bath, stainless appliances, granite counter tops throughout, and beautiful wood flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
524 5TH ST SO
524 5th Street South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
524 5TH ST SO Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom South Moorhead - Check out this charming 3 bedroom! Home features wood floors, fireplace, large backyard deck, and a unique floor plan, attached garage and plenty of extra storage areas.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3314 Village Green Drive
3314 Village Green Drive, Moorhead, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
3314 Village Green Drive Available 09/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5700225)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1934 20th Ave S
1934 20th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1934 20th Ave S Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Twinhome - Very nice 3 Bed, 1 1/2 bath twinhome in nice South Moorhead neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
922 3rd St S
922 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
922 3rd St S Available 10/01/20 - (RLNE4230459)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1812 4th St S
1812 4th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3014174)

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
909 5th St S
909 5th Street South, Moorhead, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1524 sqft
909 5th St S Available 06/05/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2924071)

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1
2915 Heatherwood Circle South, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom bilevel will be move in ready December 1st! The nicely updated upper level hosts a beautiful kitchen, dining room, living room and walk out to the deck which overlooks a large, fully fenced in, well manicured lot.
Results within 1 mile of Moorhead
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northport
2 Units Available
Windsor
402 31st Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
915 sqft
The Windsor Apartments are the perfect combination of affordable and comfortable. These Fargo apartments include one and two bedroom floorplans with extra storage and other convenient features like a dishwasher and parking options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southpointe
7 Units Available
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$530
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$590
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
887 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lincoln
3 Units Available
Country Club
2429 West Country Club Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Country Club Apartments offer cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo. Combining function and comfort at an affordable price, you will appreciate the budget friendly features at Country Club.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Fargo
7 Units Available
Park Terrace
315 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$670
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1125 sqft
Park Terrace Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. These cat friendly apartments are also budget friendly. From the paid heat and hot water to the community laundry room, there's so much to love.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northport
3 Units Available
North Manor
2814 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$590
675 sqft
The North Manor Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Combining value and comfort by offering great features even your wallet can appreciate make living at North Manor pleasant and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Roosevelt
3 Units Available
Luxford Court
823 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
750 sqft
The Luxford Court Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency and one bedroom apartments in North Fargo.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
Crown Court 2
800 Kennedy Court, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
880 sqft
The Crown Court II Apartments offer two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND with open layouts and extra storage closets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northport
2 Units Available
Betty Ann
320 30th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
875 sqft
The Betty Ann Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments. Located on the north side of town, near parks and more, there's so much to love.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brunsdale
5 Units Available
Autumn Chase
1511 27th Avenue South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
782 sqft
The Autumn Chase Apartments offer economical two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining charm and function, this 18-plex community offers plenty of storage space in addition to your own garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Fargo
1 Unit Available
1022 1st St N
1022 1st Avenue North, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1872 sqft
Rose garden home, 3 bdr / 2 bath & a rose garden - Property Id: 17389 3 bdr / 2 bath northside home. Plus, bonus room w/closet, desk nook, & egress window.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
824 9th St N
824 9th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
- (RLNE5694990)
City Guide for Moorhead, MN

If you’re seeking some valuable local tips about the rental scene in Moorhead, you’ve come to the right place, amigo. We've got all the info you need right here, so stick around to learn all about the renter's life in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Moorhead is situated straight across the river from downtown Fargo. In fact, there are lots of property rentals conveniently located right on the city limits, putting downtown Fargo and downtown Moorhead both within an easy walking distance of home. Yep, Fargo is just a hop and a skip away, but this little city on the Minnesota side has its own mojo going on, and it's getting better all the time.

There are tons of college students, miles of riverside bike trails, a large mall, a bit of the Fargo-Moorhead music scene, as well as some artsy indulgences, such as museums, art galleries, classical concerts, and campy broadway-ish musicals. Hockey moms will be happy to know that Moorhead is a breeding ground for future hockey pro's, with a handful of professional hockey players that have grown up playing for the Moorhead Senior High team. And, if you want to get outdoors, there are tons of hiking and biking trails around the area, as well as a few scenic and challenging golf courses.

So you see, it's a good life over here in Moorhead. Now all you need to know exactly how much it will all cost. Well, you have lots of options, from low cost apartments and inexpensive studios to spacious townhomes and duplexes (locally known as twinhomes), to luxury riverside rentals, you’re sure to find a place that fits your budget and lifestyle. Students looking for a good bargain can find one and two bedroom apartments in the $300 - $500 range, though some of these can be very, very small. In the $500 - $700 range, you see more upscale apartments and townhomes, with larger floor plans and better amenities. And, if can fork out over $700 a month, then you are looking at some very nice two, three, and four-bedroom townhomes and duplexes with the look, feel, and floor space of a real house. These are great for people who need more room and convenient extras, such as a backyard, attached garage, or washer and dryer. Then, there's the extremely large 3+ bedroom house and duplex rentals that go for $900 - $1,200. These are a great option for both students looking to split rent between roommates, or families looking for a place big enough for the kids to run around in.

One of the most important things to look for in the Moorhead rental market is free heating. Winters are really, really cold and last a good 5 months out of the year. Keeping warm can cost over a hundred dollars a month in just a small studio apartment, and much, much more in bigger homes. So, while you won't be seeing any all-bills-paid listings, you might find some places advertising utilities included, such as heating, gas, and hot water. There are also plenty of apartments for rent with a fireplace, and a couple of apartment complexes that come with heated underground parking to keep your car nice and toasty. As far as other amenities go, the lists are short but sweet. There are some places with fantastic views, BBQ and picnic areas, a gym, and even some apartments that come with a free tanning bed!

Whatever you're looking for, you are bound to find it right here in Moorhead, Minnesota. Good luck out there!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Moorhead, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Moorhead renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

