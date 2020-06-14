Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Moorhead, MN with garage

Moorhead apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
Terrace on the Green
1605 20th St S, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$590
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
777 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
950 sqft
The Terrace on the Green Apartments offer a variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Griffin Court
3002 18th St S #102, Moorhead, MN
Studio
$360
234 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$620
740 sqft
The Griffin Court Apartments feature two bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN. When you combine affordable living with a convenient location near Interstate 94, you get the great apartments at Griffin Court. Bring your cat, and come home!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Townhomes at Mallard Creek
302 37th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1343 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1468 sqft
The Townhomes at Mallard Creek offer unique one, two, and four bedroom townhomes in Moorhead, MN. Bring your pet and enjoy these spacious floorplans with convenient features like in home laundry and double stall garages all in a great location.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
South Park
1021 32nd Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
868 sqft
The South Park Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Moorhead, MN. From the convenient location near 8th Street to the functional features, South Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3715 8th St S
3715 8th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
Located at 3715 8th st s updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom fenced yard 2 stall garage off street parking rent 1295 deposit 1000 1/2 OFF WITH 12 MONTH LEASE FREE 50 INCH TV call rkak reality and property management at 218-227-0000 (RLNE5729769)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1202 4th Ave S
1202 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1/2 month off! first month with a 12 month lease Free TV Near MSUM campus. 4 bedroom house 2 baths No pets Washer and dryer in the home Single Garage Available Aug 1 2020 No Pets Allowed (RLNE3865839)

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1616 6th Ave S -
1616 6th Avenue Southeast, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5730102)

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2204 7th Street South
2204 7th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2204 7th Street South Available 07/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath w/ Detached Garage - Nice 4 bed/2 bath house with cute interior for rent. Nice hardwood floors, stainless appliances, washer/dryer included. AND bar or movie theater area in basement living area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1210 14th St S
1210 14th Street South, Moorhead, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1278 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3000527)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1934 20th Ave S
1934 20th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1934 20th Ave S Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Twinhome - Very nice 3 Bed, 1 1/2 bath twinhome in nice South Moorhead neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1107 17th St S
1107 17th Street South, Moorhead, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
1080 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3893191)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3314 Village Green Drive
3314 Village Green Drive, Moorhead, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
3314 Village Green Drive Available 09/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5700225)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1812 4th St S
1812 4th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3014174)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 10th Ave S
826 10th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1370 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE2827925)

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3223 39th Ave S
3223 39th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3223 39th Ave S Available 06/15/20 Beautiful New Construction!! - Beautiful new construction in South Moorhead!! Spacious 3 bed 2 bath, stainless appliances, granite counter tops throughout, and beautiful wood flooring.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1520 3rd Street South
1520 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 3rd Street South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with attached garage available September 1st *We do require a credit score of around 585, and total gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
524 5TH ST SO
524 5th Street South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
524 5TH ST SO Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom South Moorhead - Check out this charming 3 bedroom! Home features wood floors, fireplace, large backyard deck, and a unique floor plan, attached garage and plenty of extra storage areas.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
911 4th Avenue South
911 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
911 4th Avenue South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - Nice 4 Bed/2 Bath house in Moorhead located near MSUM and Concordia. Central Air and forced heat! Light wood flooring throughout. Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3419 12th St S
3419 12th Street South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2080 sqft
Modern Style, Open Concept, Stainless Appliances...if that is on your wish list look no more! This is a stunning 3 bedroom, with a full basement for entertaining.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1317 32nd Street Cir S
1317 32nd Street Circle South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
4 bedroom home Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 1

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
424 11th St S
424 11th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Washer and Dryer Garage No Pets Off street Parking Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4759423)

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
905 7th Avenue South
905 7th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
896 sqft
Unique loft style four bedroom/two bathroom home located close to MSUM and Concordia. This home features a very open floor plan, a large kitchen, all the bedrooms are good sized, in home laundry, and a two car garage/plenty of parking.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
909 5th St S
909 5th Street South, Moorhead, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1524 sqft
909 5th St S Available 06/05/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2924071)

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1
2915 Heatherwood Circle South, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom bilevel will be move in ready December 1st! The nicely updated upper level hosts a beautiful kitchen, dining room, living room and walk out to the deck which overlooks a large, fully fenced in, well manicured lot.
City Guide for Moorhead, MN

If you’re seeking some valuable local tips about the rental scene in Moorhead, you’ve come to the right place, amigo. We've got all the info you need right here, so stick around to learn all about the renter's life in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Moorhead is situated straight across the river from downtown Fargo. In fact, there are lots of property rentals conveniently located right on the city limits, putting downtown Fargo and downtown Moorhead both within an easy walking distance of home. Yep, Fargo is just a hop and a skip away, but this little city on the Minnesota side has its own mojo going on, and it's getting better all the time.

There are tons of college students, miles of riverside bike trails, a large mall, a bit of the Fargo-Moorhead music scene, as well as some artsy indulgences, such as museums, art galleries, classical concerts, and campy broadway-ish musicals. Hockey moms will be happy to know that Moorhead is a breeding ground for future hockey pro's, with a handful of professional hockey players that have grown up playing for the Moorhead Senior High team. And, if you want to get outdoors, there are tons of hiking and biking trails around the area, as well as a few scenic and challenging golf courses.

So you see, it's a good life over here in Moorhead. Now all you need to know exactly how much it will all cost. Well, you have lots of options, from low cost apartments and inexpensive studios to spacious townhomes and duplexes (locally known as twinhomes), to luxury riverside rentals, you’re sure to find a place that fits your budget and lifestyle. Students looking for a good bargain can find one and two bedroom apartments in the $300 - $500 range, though some of these can be very, very small. In the $500 - $700 range, you see more upscale apartments and townhomes, with larger floor plans and better amenities. And, if can fork out over $700 a month, then you are looking at some very nice two, three, and four-bedroom townhomes and duplexes with the look, feel, and floor space of a real house. These are great for people who need more room and convenient extras, such as a backyard, attached garage, or washer and dryer. Then, there's the extremely large 3+ bedroom house and duplex rentals that go for $900 - $1,200. These are a great option for both students looking to split rent between roommates, or families looking for a place big enough for the kids to run around in.

One of the most important things to look for in the Moorhead rental market is free heating. Winters are really, really cold and last a good 5 months out of the year. Keeping warm can cost over a hundred dollars a month in just a small studio apartment, and much, much more in bigger homes. So, while you won't be seeing any all-bills-paid listings, you might find some places advertising utilities included, such as heating, gas, and hot water. There are also plenty of apartments for rent with a fireplace, and a couple of apartment complexes that come with heated underground parking to keep your car nice and toasty. As far as other amenities go, the lists are short but sweet. There are some places with fantastic views, BBQ and picnic areas, a gym, and even some apartments that come with a free tanning bed!

Whatever you're looking for, you are bound to find it right here in Moorhead, Minnesota. Good luck out there!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Moorhead, MN

Moorhead apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

