6077 Mill Run Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:38 AM

6077 Mill Run Rd

6077 Mill Run Road · (763) 296-8920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6077 Mill Run Road, Monticello, MN 55362

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,240

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
DISCLAIMER:
Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time. This is to ensure your safety, as well as the safety of our current tenants, their families, and our employees. If you'd like to apply for the unit based off of the photos and description you see, please visit our website at www.bpm-mn.com and select the Rental App tab. All of our properties are cleaned by a professional crew who are taking extra precautions at this time to ensure your safety. If you have any further questions regarding this property, you can email info@bullseye411.com or call our office at (763) 314-0399. Thank you for your understanding.

DESCRIPTION:
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath twin home is located in a fantastic neighborhood in Monticello.This home features a spacious family room and an open kitchen. The home has a large backyard that is great for entertaining and BBQ's. Washer and dryer are included. The tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

** Please Note: The basement is unfinished and the lights do not work.
This listing is available in Monticello, MN. It is approximately 33 miles SE of St Cloud and 39 miles NW of Minneapolis. Monticello is a small town feel that has a frisbee golf course, walking paths, access to the Mississippi River, and a wide selection of dining among other highlights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6077 Mill Run Rd have any available units?
6077 Mill Run Rd has a unit available for $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6077 Mill Run Rd have?
Some of 6077 Mill Run Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6077 Mill Run Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6077 Mill Run Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6077 Mill Run Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6077 Mill Run Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monticello.
Does 6077 Mill Run Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6077 Mill Run Rd offers parking.
Does 6077 Mill Run Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6077 Mill Run Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6077 Mill Run Rd have a pool?
No, 6077 Mill Run Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6077 Mill Run Rd have accessible units?
No, 6077 Mill Run Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6077 Mill Run Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6077 Mill Run Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6077 Mill Run Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6077 Mill Run Rd has units with air conditioning.
