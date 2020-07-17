6077 Mill Run Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

DISCLAIMER:

Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time. This is to ensure your safety, as well as the safety of our current tenants, their families, and our employees. If you'd like to apply for the unit based off of the photos and description you see, please visit our website at www.bpm-mn.com and select the Rental App tab. All of our properties are cleaned by a professional crew who are taking extra precautions at this time to ensure your safety. If you have any further questions regarding this property, you can email info@bullseye411.com or call our office at (763) 314-0399. Thank you for your understanding.



DESCRIPTION:

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath twin home is located in a fantastic neighborhood in Monticello.This home features a spacious family room and an open kitchen. The home has a large backyard that is great for entertaining and BBQ's. Washer and dryer are included. The tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.



** Please Note: The basement is unfinished and the lights do not work.

This listing is available in Monticello, MN. It is approximately 33 miles SE of St Cloud and 39 miles NW of Minneapolis. Monticello is a small town feel that has a frisbee golf course, walking paths, access to the Mississippi River, and a wide selection of dining among other highlights.