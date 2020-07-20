All apartments in Minnetonka
Minnetonka, MN
12711 Junction Road
12711 Junction Road

12711 Junction Road · No Longer Available
Location

12711 Junction Road, Minnetonka, MN 55343

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
12711 Junction Road Available 10/25/19 Custom Built Home in Minnetonka *4 Bd*4.5Bth *Open Floor Plan Available Nov. 1 - Custom Built 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home on a private and quiet wooded street. Four car garage for all the toys!!

MAIN LEVEL- Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Home features a main level master suite with heated floors. Master bath features a free standing tub and a beautiful custom tiled shower. Master bedroom has optional laundry room area for washer & dryer. Large living room with gas fireplace and informal dining area that leads out to large deck. Enjoy barbecues on the deck!

UPPER LEVEL features 3 generous bedrooms with lots of natural light, 2 full baths, and laundry room (washer and dryer will be provided if needed). LOWER LEVEL- is great entertainment space with tall ceilings & full wet bar.

Spacious 4 car garage provides plenty of parking and storage space. Home is tucked away on a private street with no outlet. Great location with easy access to Hwy 7 & I-494. Junction Park just steps away with playground, tennis courts, basketball court, and walking trails. Pet friendly! $75 pet fee per month and $400 refundable pet deposit upon approval. MUST SEE! Available November 1, 2019

(RLNE4203958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12711 Junction Road have any available units?
12711 Junction Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 12711 Junction Road have?
Some of 12711 Junction Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12711 Junction Road currently offering any rent specials?
12711 Junction Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12711 Junction Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12711 Junction Road is pet friendly.
Does 12711 Junction Road offer parking?
Yes, 12711 Junction Road offers parking.
Does 12711 Junction Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12711 Junction Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12711 Junction Road have a pool?
No, 12711 Junction Road does not have a pool.
Does 12711 Junction Road have accessible units?
No, 12711 Junction Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12711 Junction Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12711 Junction Road does not have units with dishwashers.
