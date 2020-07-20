Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

12711 Junction Road Available 10/25/19 Custom Built Home in Minnetonka *4 Bd*4.5Bth *Open Floor Plan Available Nov. 1 - Custom Built 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home on a private and quiet wooded street. Four car garage for all the toys!!



MAIN LEVEL- Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Home features a main level master suite with heated floors. Master bath features a free standing tub and a beautiful custom tiled shower. Master bedroom has optional laundry room area for washer & dryer. Large living room with gas fireplace and informal dining area that leads out to large deck. Enjoy barbecues on the deck!



UPPER LEVEL features 3 generous bedrooms with lots of natural light, 2 full baths, and laundry room (washer and dryer will be provided if needed). LOWER LEVEL- is great entertainment space with tall ceilings & full wet bar.



Spacious 4 car garage provides plenty of parking and storage space. Home is tucked away on a private street with no outlet. Great location with easy access to Hwy 7 & I-494. Junction Park just steps away with playground, tennis courts, basketball court, and walking trails. Pet friendly! $75 pet fee per month and $400 refundable pet deposit upon approval. MUST SEE! Available November 1, 2019



