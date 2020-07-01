Rent Calculator
10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115
10211 Cedar Lake Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
10211 Cedar Lake Road, Minnetonka, MN 55305
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic 1 BR Condo! - Must See to appreciate. Parking available must see to appreciate. PArking $50.00
(RLNE3734120)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115 have any available units?
10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minnetonka, MN
.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minnetonka Rent Report
.
Is 10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115 currently offering any rent specials?
10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115 pet-friendly?
No, 10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minnetonka
.
Does 10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115 offer parking?
Yes, 10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115 offers parking.
Does 10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115 have a pool?
No, 10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115 does not have a pool.
Does 10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115 have accessible units?
No, 10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115 does not have accessible units.
Does 10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10211 Cedar Lake Rd #115 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
