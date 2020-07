Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage car charging clubhouse courtyard hot tub internet access lobby sauna

From tree-lined streets to skyline views, The Lorient offers a unique boutique living experience in the heart of Edina. Each unit was designed with classic details and modern sensibilities for the most discerning eye. Elegant on the inside. Vibrant on the outside. The Lorient combines the best of both worlds. Step into unmatched comfort and sophistication. Step out to everything you need, from the local co-op to boutique shopping, fine dining, and more. Arriving August 2020.