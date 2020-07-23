All apartments in Maplewood
1690 McKnight Lane #40
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 PM

1690 McKnight Lane #40

1690 Mcknight Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1690 Mcknight Lane, Maplewood, MN 55109
Hillside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom townhome with a private patio & outdoor heated community pool to enjoy this summer! This unit has Central Air as well as in unit laundry. Gorgeous grounds with mature trees & ponds. Water, Trash, Snow Removal and Lawn Care are all included. Don't miss this great property!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval (Maximum of 2), no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available 7/10/19
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

