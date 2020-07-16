All apartments in Maplewood
1613 County Rd D East C
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1613 County Rd D East C

1613 County Road D East · (630) 229-8064
Location

1613 County Road D East, Maplewood, MN 55109
Hazelwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit C · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Executive Town home 2Br/2b in (WBL), Maplewood, MN - Property Id: 304878

Location: 1613 County Rd D East, Unit C, Maplewood, MN 55109
2BR/2BA - Executive Townhome living in high-demand Maplewood neighborhood in White Bear Lake School District Available immediately. 2 car attached garage.
Main Level: Living Room with lots of windows, with wood deck/patio, dining hall, spacious living hall, Walk/Eat in kitchen with Full bathroom.
Upper Level: Two Bed rooms Master and Child with full bath room. Included laundry with washer/dryer. Great neighborhoods, Convenient location, Close to Elementary and high school, Close to Food Court, Close to Metro Bus Transit station, Close to Health East Hospital , Close to Costco and Cub foods. Pets are welcome, please inquire.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304878
Property Id 304878

(RLNE5876468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 County Rd D East C have any available units?
1613 County Rd D East C has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1613 County Rd D East C have?
Some of 1613 County Rd D East C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 County Rd D East C currently offering any rent specials?
1613 County Rd D East C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 County Rd D East C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 County Rd D East C is pet friendly.
Does 1613 County Rd D East C offer parking?
Yes, 1613 County Rd D East C offers parking.
Does 1613 County Rd D East C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 County Rd D East C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 County Rd D East C have a pool?
No, 1613 County Rd D East C does not have a pool.
Does 1613 County Rd D East C have accessible units?
No, 1613 County Rd D East C does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 County Rd D East C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 County Rd D East C has units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 County Rd D East C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1613 County Rd D East C does not have units with air conditioning.
