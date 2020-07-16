1613 County Rd D East C

Amenities
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Executive Town home 2Br/2b in (WBL), Maplewood, MN - Property Id: 304878
Location: 1613 County Rd D East, Unit C, Maplewood, MN 55109
2BR/2BA - Executive Townhome living in high-demand Maplewood neighborhood in White Bear Lake School District Available immediately. 2 car attached garage.
Main Level: Living Room with lots of windows, with wood deck/patio, dining hall, spacious living hall, Walk/Eat in kitchen with Full bathroom.
Upper Level: Two Bed rooms Master and Child with full bath room. Included laundry with washer/dryer. Great neighborhoods, Convenient location, Close to Elementary and high school, Close to Food Court, Close to Metro Bus Transit station, Close to Health East Hospital , Close to Costco and Cub foods. Pets are welcome, please inquire.
