Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, private master suite with jacuzzi tub, fireplace, 2 heated underground parking spots, balcony great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats on a case by case basis: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 1244 County Road D E #204 Maplewood, MN 55109