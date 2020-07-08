All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome

9430 Ranchview Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

9430 Ranchview Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome Available 06/01/20 Rare 2 bedroom Townhome Rental in desirable Maple Grove Location! - Superb Maple Grove location, 2 bedroom private end unit townhome with over-sized 2 car garage. 1.5 bathrooms, wood burning fireplace, private courtyard, recently updated, ample closet space, quiet tree lined street, close to Maple Grove shopping, restaurants and Hospital, desirable school district 279... Superb Maple Grove location.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4171779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome have any available units?
9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome have?
Some of 9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome currently offering any rent specials?
9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome pet-friendly?
No, 9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome offer parking?
Yes, 9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome offers parking.
Does 9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome have a pool?
No, 9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome does not have a pool.
Does 9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome have accessible units?
No, 9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome does not have accessible units.
Does 9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome has units with dishwashers.
Does 9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9430 Ranchview Ln N - 2 br Maple Grove Townhome has units with air conditioning.

