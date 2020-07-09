All apartments in Maple Grove
7086 Quantico Ln N

7086 Quantico Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

7086 Quantico Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This fantastic four bedroom, two bath split entry home sits on a corner lot in a high demand area. Newer windows! Upper level features living room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The eat in kitchen has great access to the deck. The refrigerator has an ice maker and water dispenser. The lower level has a family room, 3/4 bathroom, two bedrooms and a laundry room complete with washer and dryer. There is a high-efficiency gas forced air furnace, central air conditioning and double garage with opener.

PETS - Pets allowed for an additional fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.
**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE - Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability insurance and recommended Personal Property coverage. If tenant does not provide a copy of the policy, a liability only policy will be force placed and charged monthly until a copy of the tenant's policy is provided to management.

NO SMOKING - No smoking in this home.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

NO SECTION 8 - This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Don't miss this beautiful home!!

Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

There is a rent to own option on this home.

Approximate Utilities:
Electric = $90/mo.
Gas = $46.00/mo.
Water = $85/qtr.
Trash = $25/mo.

Dimensions:
Bedroom 1 - 13 x 11 Main
Bedroom 2 - 13 x 10 Main
Bedroom 3 - 13 x 9 Lower
Bedroom 4 - 10 x 12 Lower
Living Room - 13 x 19
Dining Room - 9 x 10
Family Room - 19 x 23
Kitchen - 10 x 9

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

