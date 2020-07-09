7086 Quantico Ln N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This fantastic four bedroom, two bath split entry home sits on a corner lot in a high demand area. Newer windows! Upper level features living room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The eat in kitchen has great access to the deck. The refrigerator has an ice maker and water dispenser. The lower level has a family room, 3/4 bathroom, two bedrooms and a laundry room complete with washer and dryer. There is a high-efficiency gas forced air furnace, central air conditioning and double garage with opener.



PETS - Pets allowed for an additional fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE - Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability insurance and recommended Personal Property coverage. If tenant does not provide a copy of the policy, a liability only policy will be force placed and charged monthly until a copy of the tenant's policy is provided to management.



NO SMOKING - No smoking in this home.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



NO SECTION 8 - This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



Don't miss this beautiful home!!



There is a rent to own option on this home.



Approximate Utilities:

Electric = $90/mo.

Gas = $46.00/mo.

Water = $85/qtr.

Trash = $25/mo.



Dimensions:

Bedroom 1 - 13 x 11 Main

Bedroom 2 - 13 x 10 Main

Bedroom 3 - 13 x 9 Lower

Bedroom 4 - 10 x 12 Lower

Living Room - 13 x 19

Dining Room - 9 x 10

Family Room - 19 x 23

Kitchen - 10 x 9