Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:24 PM

15712 73rd Circle North

15712 73rd Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

15712 73rd Circle North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

Welcome to Tuscany: all the privacy of single family living with carefree style of a townhome. Large lot with woods, deer, turkeys, etc in back. Sunroom. Gorgeous 10 ft ceilings. Open floor plan. Fully finished. 2 fireplaces. Workshop. Miles of trails/parks to choose from. Just minutes from Arbor Lakes for all your shopping needs.

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.

Listing Courtesy Of Dan Lund at Move it Real Estate Group/Lake for $400,000.00.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15712 73rd Circle North have any available units?
15712 73rd Circle North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
Is 15712 73rd Circle North currently offering any rent specials?
15712 73rd Circle North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15712 73rd Circle North pet-friendly?
Yes, 15712 73rd Circle North is pet friendly.
Does 15712 73rd Circle North offer parking?
No, 15712 73rd Circle North does not offer parking.
Does 15712 73rd Circle North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15712 73rd Circle North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15712 73rd Circle North have a pool?
No, 15712 73rd Circle North does not have a pool.
Does 15712 73rd Circle North have accessible units?
No, 15712 73rd Circle North does not have accessible units.
Does 15712 73rd Circle North have units with dishwashers?
No, 15712 73rd Circle North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15712 73rd Circle North have units with air conditioning?
No, 15712 73rd Circle North does not have units with air conditioning.
