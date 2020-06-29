Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

14010 Sunnyslope Drive Available 12/18/19 Lovely 3BR 3BA home, beautifully updated, just on the edge of town near Fish Lake - Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Lovely 3BR 3BA home, beautifully updated, just on the edge of town near Fish Lake. This charming home boasts upgrades like wood flooring, barnwood paneling, and a HUGE master closet. Sitting on naturally landscaped, private grounds that back up to a nature preserve, you'll love the privacy and serenity of this home!



Listing Courtesy of 612RentNow.com at RE/MAX Results for $329,900



