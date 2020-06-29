All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

14010 Sunnyslope Drive

14010 Sunnyslope Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14010 Sunnyslope Drive, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14010 Sunnyslope Drive Available 12/18/19 Lovely 3BR 3BA home, beautifully updated, just on the edge of town near Fish Lake - Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Lovely 3BR 3BA home, beautifully updated, just on the edge of town near Fish Lake. This charming home boasts upgrades like wood flooring, barnwood paneling, and a HUGE master closet. Sitting on naturally landscaped, private grounds that back up to a nature preserve, you'll love the privacy and serenity of this home!

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application.

Listing Courtesy of 612RentNow.com at RE/MAX Results for $329,900

(RLNE5179154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14010 Sunnyslope Drive have any available units?
14010 Sunnyslope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 14010 Sunnyslope Drive have?
Some of 14010 Sunnyslope Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14010 Sunnyslope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14010 Sunnyslope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14010 Sunnyslope Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14010 Sunnyslope Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14010 Sunnyslope Drive offer parking?
No, 14010 Sunnyslope Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14010 Sunnyslope Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14010 Sunnyslope Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14010 Sunnyslope Drive have a pool?
No, 14010 Sunnyslope Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14010 Sunnyslope Drive have accessible units?
No, 14010 Sunnyslope Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14010 Sunnyslope Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14010 Sunnyslope Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14010 Sunnyslope Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14010 Sunnyslope Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

