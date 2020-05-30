All apartments in Mahtomedi
Home
/
Mahtomedi, MN
/
1728 Park Avenue
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:41 PM

1728 Park Avenue

1728 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1728 Park Avenue, Mahtomedi, MN 55115

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Location, Location! Settle in to this beautiful Mahtomedi home available now. This 4-bedroom, 4-bath home in the award-winning Mahtomedi school district has been extensively renovated, including an updated dining room and gorgeous bathrooms -- and is now available! At 3200+ sq ft., it has it all. Enjoy deeded lake access to White Bear Lake and enjoy the view of your nicely wooded lot from the upper level walkout to a private balcony. The large main floor living space is light-filled with large panoramic views, fireplace and expansive built-ins. There is a formal dining room with French doors leading to the three-season porch and the updated Chefs kitchen has a Viking oven and large sub-zero refrigerator/freezer. There is also a conveniently-located half bath and laundry room off the kitchen. A gorgeous spiral staircase takes you to the upper level with three large, light-filled bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. The large master bedroom also has a walk-in closet and private, newly renovated 3/4 bathroom. The fourth bedroom is located in the lower level along with open multi-purpose space for entertaining or relaxing. There is also a walk out access to the yard and a beautifully renovated 3/4 bathroom on this level. Security Deposit: $2,700. No Smoking. Pets are welcome with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable one-time pet deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Park Avenue have any available units?
1728 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mahtomedi, MN.
What amenities does 1728 Park Avenue have?
Some of 1728 Park Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1728 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 1728 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1728 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1728 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1728 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1728 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1728 Park Avenue has units with air conditioning.

