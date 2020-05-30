1728 Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Location, Location! Settle in to this beautiful Mahtomedi home available now. This 4-bedroom, 4-bath home in the award-winning Mahtomedi school district has been extensively renovated, including an updated dining room and gorgeous bathrooms -- and is now available! At 3200+ sq ft., it has it all. Enjoy deeded lake access to White Bear Lake and enjoy the view of your nicely wooded lot from the upper level walkout to a private balcony. The large main floor living space is light-filled with large panoramic views, fireplace and expansive built-ins. There is a formal dining room with French doors leading to the three-season porch and the updated Chefs kitchen has a Viking oven and large sub-zero refrigerator/freezer. There is also a conveniently-located half bath and laundry room off the kitchen. A gorgeous spiral staircase takes you to the upper level with three large, light-filled bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. The large master bedroom also has a walk-in closet and private, newly renovated 3/4 bathroom. The fourth bedroom is located in the lower level along with open multi-purpose space for entertaining or relaxing. There is also a walk out access to the yard and a beautifully renovated 3/4 bathroom on this level. Security Deposit: $2,700. No Smoking. Pets are welcome with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable one-time pet deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!