1579 Stoneridge Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

Immediate occupancy available. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home is built on a private lot, located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Featuring a game room on the lower level and an open concept kitchen, this home is perfect for someone who loves to entertain! Biking and hiking trails are easily accessible, including Long Lake City Trail where you can walk to Birch's, Harden Park and Long Lake in less than 10 minutes. A short drive will take you to nearby shopping stores and downtown Wayzata. Located in award winning Orono schools, this opportunity is a perfect 10! Shorter term lease may be available with monthly premium. Please inquire. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets Negotiable. Breed and size restrictions apply. Additional deposit and pet rent apply. Please inquire for details. Furnished rental available. Please inquire.

Attached 3-car garage

Updated appliances