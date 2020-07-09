All apartments in Little Canada
Find more places like 126 Canabury Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Canada, MN
/
126 Canabury Court
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:35 AM

126 Canabury Court

126 Canabury Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Canada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

126 Canabury Court, Little Canada, MN 55117
Little Canada

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6b3588f06b ---- This home offers: 1700 square feet of living space Beautiful gas fireplace Spacious bedrooms Natural lighting throughout the home Deck and Patio In unit full size washer and dryer 2.5 stall detached garage Community swimming pool Near Gervais Lake and park! 5 minutes from Downtown St.Paul!! Near Roseville and Maplewood Mall! Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, phone, internet, cable and snow removal of walk-way(shovel is provided). 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. Small breeds only. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds Cable ready, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Fireplace, Deck/Patio, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Canabury Court have any available units?
126 Canabury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Canada, MN.
What amenities does 126 Canabury Court have?
Some of 126 Canabury Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Canabury Court currently offering any rent specials?
126 Canabury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Canabury Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Canabury Court is pet friendly.
Does 126 Canabury Court offer parking?
Yes, 126 Canabury Court offers parking.
Does 126 Canabury Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 Canabury Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Canabury Court have a pool?
Yes, 126 Canabury Court has a pool.
Does 126 Canabury Court have accessible units?
No, 126 Canabury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Canabury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Canabury Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Canabury Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 126 Canabury Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E
Little Canada, MN 55117
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl
Little Canada, MN 55117

Similar Pages

Little Canada 1 BedroomsLittle Canada 2 Bedrooms
Little Canada Apartments with GarageLittle Canada Apartments with Parking
Little Canada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MN
Farmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities