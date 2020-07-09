126 Canabury Court

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6b3588f06b ---- This home offers: 1700 square feet of living space Beautiful gas fireplace Spacious bedrooms Natural lighting throughout the home Deck and Patio In unit full size washer and dryer 2.5 stall detached garage Community swimming pool Near Gervais Lake and park! 5 minutes from Downtown St.Paul!! Near Roseville and Maplewood Mall! Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, phone, internet, cable and snow removal of walk-way(shovel is provided). 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. Small breeds only. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds Cable ready, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Fireplace, Deck/Patio, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - gas.