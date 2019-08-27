9104 Lexington Ave Ne

Amenities

This will be a newly updated 3 bedroom / 1 bath upper level duplex. The photos you see are of a similar unit that has been remodeled. There will be slightly different finishes but similar condition (all new). By the time you move in it will have new carpet, paint, stainless steel appliances, blinds, light fixtures and a brand new bathroom from the ground up. Everything will be updated. Kitchen that is shown is the actual space for the unit but is still in remodel phase. Highly-ranked Centennial School District and close to lots of running trails/park reserve. Garage stall not available. Monthly rent includes one person per bedroom (3). All additional persons under the age of 2 living in unit will be charged an additional $100/month on top of rent. Looking for quiet, respectful tenants.



Tenant Criteria:

-$45 application fee for screening

-All adult applicants on lease must be screened (background checked) and have credit score of above 625, no criminal charges, no past evictions

-3.5X income to rent ratio in household

-Bank account required for automatic rent payments



Showing time slots available upon request. Please call Jake at (612) 321-8303 to set-up a showing and leave a message if I am not available. I will get back to you as soon as I can.



No pets, no smoking, not section 8 approved