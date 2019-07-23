All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 9092 Lexington Ave Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, MN
/
9092 Lexington Ave Ne
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:30 AM

9092 Lexington Ave Ne

9092 Lexington Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9092 Lexington Ave N, Lexington, MN 55014
Lexington

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This is a newly updated 3 bedroom / 1 bath upper level duplex. New carpet, floors, paint, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Everything has been updated. Highly-ranked Centennial School District and close to lots of running trails/park reserve. Garage stall not included but available to rent for $50/month. Monthly rent includes one person per bedroom (3). All additional persons under the age of 2 living in unit will be charged an additional $100/month on top of rent. Looking for quiet, respectful tenants.

Tenant Criteria:
-$45 application fee for screening
-All adult applicants on lease must be screened (background checked) and have credit score of above 625, no criminal charges, no past evictions
-3.5X income to rent ratio in household
-Bank account required for automatic rent payments

Showing time slots available upon request. Please call Jake at (612) 321-8303 to set-up a showing.

No pets, no smoking, not section 8 approved

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9092 Lexington Ave Ne have any available units?
9092 Lexington Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, MN.
What amenities does 9092 Lexington Ave Ne have?
Some of 9092 Lexington Ave Ne's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9092 Lexington Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
9092 Lexington Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9092 Lexington Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 9092 Lexington Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 9092 Lexington Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 9092 Lexington Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 9092 Lexington Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9092 Lexington Ave Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9092 Lexington Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 9092 Lexington Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 9092 Lexington Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 9092 Lexington Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 9092 Lexington Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9092 Lexington Ave Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 9092 Lexington Ave Ne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9092 Lexington Ave Ne has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNBlaine, MNShoreview, MNNew Brighton, MNFridley, MNVadnais Heights, MNColumbia Heights, MN
St. Anthony, MNLittle Canada, MNBrooklyn Center, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNFalcon Heights, MNHugo, MNChamplin, MNForest Lake, MNRobbinsdale, MNCrystal, MNAnoka, MNGolden Valley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University