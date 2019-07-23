9092 Lexington Ave Ne

Amenities

This is a newly updated 3 bedroom / 1 bath upper level duplex. New carpet, floors, paint, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Everything has been updated. Highly-ranked Centennial School District and close to lots of running trails/park reserve. Garage stall not included but available to rent for $50/month. Monthly rent includes one person per bedroom (3). All additional persons under the age of 2 living in unit will be charged an additional $100/month on top of rent. Looking for quiet, respectful tenants.



Tenant Criteria:

-$45 application fee for screening

-All adult applicants on lease must be screened (background checked) and have credit score of above 625, no criminal charges, no past evictions

-3.5X income to rent ratio in household

-Bank account required for automatic rent payments



Showing time slots available upon request. Please call Jake at (612) 321-8303 to set-up a showing.



No pets, no smoking, not section 8 approved